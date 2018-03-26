A judge didn’t take long before dismissing a suit against former Maryland Deputy Attorney General Thiru Vignarajah, who is challenging Marilyn Mosby for the Baltimore city state’s attorney post.
Christopher Comeau, a law clerk and local activist, filed the suit against the Sri Lankan American candidate, while Kristien Miller of Canton sued longtime defense attorney Ivan Bates, with both alleging the two challengers to Mosby haven’t lived in the state long enough to run for the seat, according to the Baltimore Sun.
Maryland law says that potential candidates must live in a jurisdiction for at least 24 months before taking office. The plaintiffs had asked the judge to toss the two men from the ballot.
Circuit Judge Lawrence Fletcher-Hill March 20 said he found ample evidence to believe Vignarajah has lived at least two years in a Federal Hill condo, and therefore qualifies for the ballot.
Vignarajah’s attorney presented voting records, car registration documents, tax records and other evidence to prove his client’s home, the Sun reported.
“All of these factors align in favor of Mr. Vignarajah,” the judge said, according to the report. “It is a matter of common sense.”
During a hearing Mar. 20, Vignarajah testified that he had lived in Howard County with his wife, but they separated amicably about three years ago and he moved into the condo they owned in Federal Hill, the publication said.
They have not been legally divorced, so both homes remained owned jointly by the couple. Vignarajah said he lives alone in the condo; his estranged wife maintains the Howard County home as her residence, it added.
The candidate said that he abandoned the Howard County residence for legal purposes and said he has no intentions of returning, only doing so to spend time with his young son, the report noted.
Vignarajah, who called the lawsuit political gamesmanship, said he has lived in the condo since late 2014 or early 2015, it added.
“This was always a clear cut matter,” he said, the Sun reported. “We’re pleased the court resolved this promptly and unequivocal.”
As of the most recent campaign fundraising reporting in January, Vignarajah had $412,000 on hand, including $175,000 in contributions and a $250,000 loan he gave his campaign. Miller, the woman who filed suit against Bates, had previously donated $500 to Vignarajah. Bates, like Vignarajah, believes games are being played against him as well.
The primary election for the seat is June 26, with Mosby, Vignarajah and Bates all seeking the Democratic nomination. There is no Republican in the race. (See earlier India-West story here.)
