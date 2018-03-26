A jury in Fresno, Calif., has ordered Pakistani American heart surgeon Dr. Pervaiz Chaudhry to pay tens of millions of dollars to the family of the man he left in a coma six years ago following heart surgery.
Chaudhry, who is currently in Pakistan where he has family, conducted heart surgery in 2012 on then 70-year-old Silvino Perez, who, after the procedure, fell into a coma, in which he remains today.
Earlier this month, a jury in Fresno Superior Court ruled Chaudhry to be negligent for leaving the operating room and letting his physician assistant close the chest of Perez (see India-West article here).
The jury March 19 ordered Chaudhry to pay $55.6 million to Perez’s family. On March 20, the jury ordered that the 57-year-old doctor pay an additional $12.39 million in punitive damages to deter his conduct for leaving the operating room, according to a Fresno Bee report.
The jury awarded Perez $25 million for past and future pain and suffering as part of the $55.6 million. Now 76, Perez remains in a vegetative state, but he can feel pain, said Ricardo Echeverria of Claremont, one of three lawyers representing the Perez family. Their other lawyers are Jeffrey S. Mitchell of San Francisco and Steven A. Heimberg of Los Angeles, the report said.
Because Perez was the primary caretaker for his wife Maria, who suffers from symptoms of dementia, the jury awarded her $25 million for her pain and suffering and loss of love and support, it added. Additionally, Chaudhry was ordered to pay $5.6 million in medical bills to the Perez family, according to the publication, adding up to the $55.6 million.
Because Perez is disabled, his stepson, Cristobal Arteaga, sued Chaudhry and his Valley Cardiac Surgery Medical Group for negligence. Arteaga also sued CRMC for negligence, but the hospital reached a confidential settlement before the trial began.
According to the report, the sum of the award the jury ordered Chaudhry to pay to Perez’s family is one of the highest, if not the highest, ever reached in Fresno Superior Court.
During Chaudhry’s trial, the plaintiff’s legal team accused the doctor of leaving the operating room for a noon business meeting at a northeast Fresno restaurant. Chaudhry's lawyer, James M. Goodman, however, told the jury that Chaudhry was not negligent because Perez suffered "an extremely rare complication," the report said.
The doctor testified that he supervised the closing of Perez's chest by his physician assistant, Bella Albakova, and another surgeon, Dr. Kalwant Dhillon, it said.
Chaudhry testified that he left the operating room after Perez was in stable condition with no surgical bleeding, the report added.
Albakova, however, told the jury that Chaudhry exited before Perez's chest was closed, the Bee reported, adding that the assistant testified that Dhillon helped her wire Perez's sternum back together and stitch up fat and muscle tissues, but she was left alone to stitch up the skin.
Supporters describe Chaudhry as a brilliant heart surgeon who performs high-risk surgeries to save lives, the publication said.
Perez's lawyers told the jury that Chaudhry put profits over patient care. Over a two-year period, from April 2010 to March 2012, Chaudhry did 749 surgeries, testimony revealed. During many of his surgeries, Chaudhry would leave the operating room and order Albakova to close the patient's chest, said Echeverria, who described Chaudhry's conduct as "despicable," the Bee said.
"This is not a simple mistake, not an oops," Echeverria told the jury, referring to Perez's botched surgery. "It's utter disregard for patient safety."
At the time of the surgery, there were other people in the operating room, including anesthesiologist Dr. Ashwin Bhatt and several nurses, the report said. They were there to assist Chaudhry in replacing Perez's aortic heart valve and repair an aortic aneurysm, it said.
Adams Yussif of the California Department of Public Health testified during the trial that he was assigned to investigate Perez's surgery. He testified that three nurses in the operating room told him that Chaudhry left, leaving Albakova in charge of closing Perez's chest.
But during the trial, the nurses gave a different account or couldn't recall whether Chaudhry left, the report said.
Additionally, perfusionist Aaron Schreur, who operated the heart and lung machine during Perez's surgery, wrote in his notes that Albakova and Dhillon completed closing the patient's chest nearly 20 minutes after Chaudhry said he left the operating room. He also noted that the patient was bleeding, the publication said.
Chaudhry testified that Schreur's notes were incorrect.
The defendant testified that he had just arrived at Campagnia Bistro near Woodward Park when he received a telephone call on his cellphone about Perez being in distress, the report said.
After he told his associates he had to return to the hospital, he testified he rushed back to assist medical staff and Albakova in saving Perez's life, it added.
Chaudhry received his medical degree from Wayne State University School of Medicine in Detroit, Michigan. He did his residency in general surgery at Henry Ford Hospital at Wayne State, and then a thoracic surgery fellowship at UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles, Calif., following which he joined the Valley Cardiac Surgery Medical Group in Fresno.
