Wesley Mathews, accused of killing his adopted three-year-old daughter Sherin, and his wife Sini, who is charged with felony child endangerment for abandoning the child, did not appear in court March 22, as previously scheduled.
The Indian American couple, residents of Richardson, Texas, each has their own attorney. Both attorneys appeared in court March 20 to reset a date for the hearing. Sini Mathews – who is being held in Dallas County Jail on a $250,000 bond – will appear in court April 19; she faces two to 20 years in prison.
Wesley Mathews, who is also being held at Dallas County Jail on bond of $2.2 million, is also scheduled to appear that morning. Wesley Mathews faces the death penalty, tampering with evidence, and felony child endangerment.
Dallas County court records indicate that both cases have been transferred out of the county to another jurisdiction, but no further information was provided.
Sherin Mathews, adopted by the Mathews 16 months before her death from an orphanage in Nalanda, Bihar, was found dead in a culvert about a half mile from her home. She had been missing for about three weeks. Wesley Mathews initially told police he had put his daughter outside their home at 3 a.m. in the morning as a punishment for not drinking her milk. He later recanted, after Sherin’s body was found, telling police he “assisted” his daughter with drinking her milk, watched her choke to death, and then disposed of her body.
A grand jury indictment revealed that Mathews used a deadly weapon to kill his daughter. Sherin’s autopsy report is unlikely to be released before the trial, according to local media reports.
On the night before Sherin’s death, the couple took their biological child out to dinner, leaving the little toddler at home alone in the kitchen for at least 90 minutes. Texas currently has no laws against leaving a child at home alone.
However, a group of local residents have started a movement for new legislation which would make it a felony to leave a child under five at home or elsewhere unsupervised. The proposed legislation – known as Sherin’s Law – would also make it a felony not to report a child missing for more than an hour.
Wesley Mathews waited at least four hours before reporting his daughter missing, and did a load of laundry in the meantime. Sini Mathews claims she slept through the event.
The couple has lost custody of their biological daughter, who is believed to be living with Sini’s relatives, who may eventually have the ability to adopt her (see India-West story here).
