A fundraiser event organized by Joys of Sharing Foundation, the Organization of Hindu Malayalees and the Anekant Community Center was held Aug. 23 at the Sanatan Dharma Temple in Norwalk, Calif., to aid the victims of the recent floods in Kerala, India, with the event-goers donating $62,000 to the relief efforts.
Kerala recently had unprecedented monsoon rains, which led to flooding that claimed the lives of more than 350 people and displaced in excess of 1 million people throughout the area, a press release said.
The relief fundraiser event, attended by more than 100 guests, was supported by various Indian American organizations, including the Tarsadia Foundation, Southern California Tamil Organization, Veda Circle, Jain Center of Southern California, Sarva Mangal Family Trust, Lion’s Club of Little India, Indo-American Senior Heritage and Jain Temple of Los Angeles.
Dr. Nitin Shah gave a welcome speech to the guests, reminding them that the Sanatan Dharma Temple, Tarsadia Foundation, Jain Center of Southern California and Anekant Community Center have been raising funds for natural disasters around the world for many years — India, Haiti, Nepal, Puerto Rico and the U.S. — and that the occasion was for helping Kerala flood survivors.
Shah's speech was followed by a video and slide show prepared by OHM that showed the extensive damages caused by the rains and flooding.
From the presentation, according to an OHM news release, $62,000 was quickly raised by generous donations and appeals from Shah, B.U. Patel, Padmanabhan Iyer and Bala Palanisamy.
A follow-up event is planned for Sept. 8 at the Sanatan Dharma Temple to raise additional funds to reach a target of $101,000.
B.U. Patel of the Tarsadia Foundation graciously announced that any shortfall to the target will be met by his foundation, the release said.
A collaborative committee of representatives from OHM, JOSF and ACC will analyze and determine where relief efforts will be most urgent and funds most needed, it said.
“This committee will decide and qualify organizations in Kerala to make sure the funds reach the right relief efforts” said Shah and Ravi Vellatheri of OHM.
The dinner fundraiser event also featured a Bollywood style fusion dance by Nidhi and Raihan, and musical melodies were provided Dr. Dhiren Buch, Maninder Sethi, Sitaraman Vishwanathan and Vidhya Sitaraman.
