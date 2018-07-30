Jackson County, Illinois Judge Mark Clarke July 27 denied a motion for a new trial sought by Gaege Bethune, convicted of killing Indian American Southern Illinois University student Pravin Varughese.
“Justice prevailed. The jury’s decision is the final one,” Lovely Varughese, Pravin’s mother, told India-West shortly after Clarke announced his decision. “After four and a half years of pain and agony, we have some peace now, knowing Pravin is resting in peace,” said the mother, who has kept up a longstanding battle to find and convict her son’s killer.
Lovely Varughese said she was not worried that Clarke would order a new trial. “The prosecutors presented the case so well, the jury was convinced beyond reasonable doubt,” she said.
Jurors June 14 found Bethune guilty of murder with aggravated battery in the 2014 death of Pravin Varughese, but not guilty of murder with robbery. Despite a not guilty verdict on the second charge, Bethune nevertheless faces a 20 to 60 year state prison sentence, Special Prosecutor David Robinson told India-West last month (see India-West story here).
Sentencing has been set for Aug. 15.
The jury deliberated for seven hours before returning a unanimous verdict.
Bethune’s attorneys filed a motion for a new trial, saying that prosecutors had inadequately presented their case. Bethune was charged with inflicting great bodily harm on Varughese – who was found dead in the woods near Carbondale, Illinois Feb. 18, 2014 – for inflicting at least one punch on Varughese, after picking him up for a ride that night on the side of a rural road. “For great bodily harm you have to have something more serious than a bruise, more serious than a laceration,” said defense attorney Michael Weipsic in court.
Weipsic also pointed out that medical experts testified that the bruising to the head did not cause Varughese’s death nor did they cause serious brain injury, as reported by the Southern Illinoisan.
For the first time during the lengthy proceedings, a multitude of Bethune’s supporters showed up in court, wearing black t-shirts stating: “I Stand With Gaege.” Bethune’s father, Don Bethune, told reporters after the verdict was delivered last month that there was no way his son could have received a fair trial, given social media’s extensive coverage in every movement on the case.
In a related issue brought to Clarke’s attention July 27, prosecutors alleged that defense attorneys had harassed a juror post-trial. In a court filing, prosecutors said one juror had been contacted by a possibly-armed investigator for the defense. The juror was also allegedly contacted via Facebook messenger, and in response to a newspaper article which misquoted the juror.
Clarke denied the state’s motion to restrict the defense’s contact with jurors.
