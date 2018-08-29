Klasko Immigration Law Partners, a firm with offices in Philadelphia and New York, recently announced that it will hold a seminar on the EB-5 Visa program, with two of its partners, Ron Klasko and Anu Nair, facilitating the talk.
The seminar is scheduled for Sept. 5 at the Silicon Valley Capital Club in San Jose, Calif.
Klasko and Nair intend to educate attendees on the requirements and process to obtain a green card through an EB-5 visa.
India nationals currently holding H-1B visas will find the event particularly insightful, said a press release. Attendees will be immersed in all topics related to EB-5 program requirements including the process and a realistic timeline in which it takes to obtain a green card, among other topics.
Speakers – Klasko, Nair, NES Financial’s Reid Thomas, CanAm Enterprises’ Tom Rosenfeld and CanAm Investor Services’ Jeff DeCicco – at the seminar will also discuss the many advantages of the EB-5 program, avoiding program pitfalls, investment requirements, SEC issues and how to evaluate EB-5 investments, according to the news release provided by the firm.
“With recent changes to H-1B adjudications, horror stories of H-1B extensions being denied, and
H-1B and H-4 applicants being stuck overseas for months in administrative processing for their visa stamps; and wait times for India EB-2 and EB-3 exceeding 10 years and continuing getting longer, Indian nationals are turning towards EB-5 as the best, and at times the only viable, option to their immigration woes,” Nair said in a statement.
At the conclusion of the presentation, all in attendance will have the opportunity to meet with one of the leading immigration attorneys from the Klasko firm for a free consultation.
To secure a spot and register for the “H-1B to EB-5 Visa Seminar: Stay Permanently, Work Anywhere” event, visit the EventBrite registration page (found here).
