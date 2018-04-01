Indian American engineer turned author has written a book about his path to achieving the American dream in a memoir.
The book, "Engineering a Life," written by Krishan K. Bedi, is an examination of Bedi's life and how he has handled the various curve balls thrown his way with determination, humor and an unwavering faith that everything would work out, according to a news release.
"This is a book about values and faith and the importance of friendship, family and hard work," the news release said.
The memoir is proof, according to the release, that no matter how thoroughly you map out your life's journey, when you stray off the course, in the end, you'll end up where you're supposed to be.
Bedi came to the U.S. by boat in 1961 with $300 as a 20-year-old from Punjab.
He eventually earned a master's degree in industrial engineering from the University of Tennessee.
He returned to India for an arranged marriage nine years later and then returned to the U.S. with his wife. Bedi went on to establish a career as a healthcare executive.
He has served as a member of several healthcare professional organizations and currently serves as a member of the Indo-American Society of Peoria board. Bedi also is a contributing author to The Magic of Memoir.
The book, which costs $16.95, is scheduled to be released to the public April 3.
