Portsmouth, Ohio-based Shawnee State University history professor Lavanya Vemsani was unanimously elected as the vice president and president-elect of the Ohio Academy of History.
The Indian American educator was elected during the 2018 annual conference of the academy, the university announced in an April 10 news release.
“I am thrilled and honored to be elected as the vice president and president-elect of Ohio Academy of History,” Vemsani said in a statement. “It is my privilege to serve the history profession and community of present and future historians at this crucial juncture as it becoming increasingly important to understand human experience on this earth.”
In her role with the academy, Vemsani will be involved with all the activities and programs of the Ohio Academy of History for the next two years, the university noted.
The Ohio Academy of History is a professional society aimed to bring together teachers, scholars, public historians and students interested in all fields of history.
Its mission is to promote the development and dissemination of historical knowledge among the citizens and students of Ohio. The Academy promotes high standards of historical scholarship and teaching in the state’s schools, colleges and museums.
Vemsani has taught history and religious courses at Shawnee for over a decade. She holds two doctorates in religious studies from McMaster University and history from the University of Hyderabad.
She has been awarded the Board of Trustees Distinguished Teaching Award at SSU, and has published numerous articles on subjects of ancient history and religion as well as current history of India.
Additionally, Vemsani has written two books, “Krishna in History, Thought and Culture: An Encyclopedia of the Lord of Many Names” and “Hindu and Jain Mythology of Balarama.”
Her third book, “Modern Hinduism Text and Context,” is set for publication for spring 2018. She is currently working on two book projects, “India: A New History” and “Ancient Settlement Patterns of South India,” according to the university.
