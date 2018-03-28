The Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation earlier this month announced the 2018 Coke Scholars class, with several Indian American and South Asian American students among the recipients.
In total, the foundation named 150 students as 2018 Scholars, with each receiving a $20,000 college scholarship.
The group joins a "family of alumni who are leading positive change in their communities and around the world," the foundation said in a news release.
Among the recipients include Ajit Akole of Saint Luke’s School in New Canaan, Ct.; Tejas Athni of Macon, Ga.-based Stratford Academy High School; Shree Balaji of Liberty High School in Frisco, Texas; Anamika Basu of Scottsdale, Ariz.-based Basis Scottsdale Charter School; Vijay Bharti of Morgantown (W. Va.) High School; of Madison, Ala.-based Bob Jones High School; Jay Chandra of Fossil Ridge High in Fort Collins, Colo; Amira Chowdhury of Herbert Hoover High School in Glendale, Calif.; and Mohammed Issa of Hampton (Va.) High School.
Other high school students awarded a scholarship from the foundation were Sohan Kancherla of Saint Louis (Mo.) Priory High School; Sadaf Khan of Vista Grande High School in Casa Grande, Ariz.; Aryaman Khandelwal of Allentown, Pa.-based Parkland High School; Nidhi Mahale of Ronald N. Davies High School in Fargo, N.D.; Sreekar Mantena of Durham’s North Carolina School of Math & Science; Tanisha Martheswaran of Sandy, Utah-based Waterford High School; Yorktown Heights, N.Y.-based Yorktown High School’s Smita Mohindra; Meghana Nadella of Allen (Texas) High School; and Namrita Narula of Highland Park (Ill.) High School.
Also named scholars were Priya Patel of Waltham (Mass.) Senior High School; Ishan Prasad of Belmont Hill School in Winchester, Mass.; Abinaya Ramakrishnan of Aurora’s Illinois Math & Science Academy; Neha Seshadri of Ann Arbor, Mich.-based Skyline High School; Isani Singh of Cherry Creek High School in Englewood, Colo.; Marissa Sumathipala of Broad Run High in Ashburn, Va.; and Lakshmi Vallabhaneni of Chandler, Ariz.-based Hamilton High School.
The entire class of Scholars will attend the 2018 Scholars Weekend April 19-22, 2018, for a time of inspiration, fun, and camaraderie. Scholars will be honored at our 30th annual Scholars Banquet and participate in our Leadership Development Institute, an intensive leadership training during Scholars Weekend that challenges them to develop an inside-out leadership philosophy.
