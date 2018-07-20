SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The Maheshwari Mahasabha of North America-West Coast chapter held its ninth biennial convention, called the International Maheshwari Rajasthani Convention, at the Santa Clara Marriott here from June 30-July 3.
The theme of the four-day-long convention, which was attended by over 750 guests from the U.S. — many of them Indian Americans — and all over the world, was “Rangilo Rajasthan, Suneharo San Francisco, and Anokho IMRC 2018.”
The convention served as a forum to celebrate and preserve Rajasthani culture as well as to foster relationships within the relatively small Maheshwari community living in North America.
Venkatesan Ashok, India’s Consul General in San Francisco, and Santa Clara Mayor Lisa Gillmor kicked off the celebration with a lamp lighting ceremony. Distinguished speakers at the event included Padma Bhushan Ved Nanda; Ramesh Partani from Akhil Bharatvarshiya Maheshwari Mahasabha; and eminent business leaders from the community, including Suresh Deopura, Pratik Gattani, Vasant Rathi and Snehal Mantri.
At the event, Vimal Sodhani was felicitated with the Lifetime Achievement award for his contributions to the Maheshwari Mahasabha of North America.
“Each and every one of us have been blessed with a uniqueness (a gift), representing a different aspect of the Brahman. Our purpose in life is to utilize that uniqueness in the service of others. This is the shortest path to the divine,” said Sodhani.
During the event, attendees were able to engage in a variety of social and cultural activities, enjoy delicious ethnic cuisine, and participate in intellectually stimulating workshops and networking events. Participants gained from breakout sessions focused on health, wellness, technology, investment, life planning, and social causes catering to different ages and interests.
The youth group, RAYS, orchestrated cultural discussions as well as personal and professional networking sessions. They mentored and facilitated discussions for junior RAYS between the ages of 13-20, to make them appreciate the Rajasthani culture even more and help them navigate through high-school and college life.
Other key initiatives of MMNA, such as Sakhi, a Business and Entrepreneurship Track, and philanthropy, matrimonial, education and Rajasthani abroad senior samaj, also played a role in formulating educational workshops.
MMNA members showed their generosity by donating $65K for educational assistance and youth development programs during a brief fundraiser.
Entertainment for the event was provided by Ravi Jakhotia, aka DJ Ravidrums; popular music band Dhwani and Aakansha Maheshwari’s group, which presented the Rajasthani folk dance, Kalbeliya.
The event was engineered by a team of 100-plus volunteers, who worked relentlessly over the past 15 months. MMNA stated in a press release that Prime Minister Narendra Modi applauded the organization’s efforts in a personal letter.
