Chandrakala ‘Chandu’ Siramdas (right), shown here with Infosys founder Narayana Murthy, is running for a seat on the city council in Fremont, Calif., which has one of the largest populations of Indian Americans in the nation. Siramdas told India-West she was concerned about the high rates of crime in Fremont, especially greater numbers of chain snatchings, which target women. “Every resident of Fremont deserves to live a fearless life, to be able to walk in our beautiful parks and pathways without feeling afraid,” she said. (go2chandu.com)