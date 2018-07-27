Chandrakala ‘Chandu’ Siramdas, an Osmania University, Hyderabad-educated lawyer, did a number of odd jobs after arriving in the U.S. two decades ago as an H-4 dependent with her husband and young son.
Siramdas — who grew up in the small village of Kothapalli in Telangana — filed papers May 3 to run for a seat on the Fremont, Calif., city council, hoping to representing the Ardenwood district of a city that boasts one of the highest percentages of Indian American residents in the nation.
Siramdas studied in her village school until 10th grade, then went on for further education at the local college in Karimnagar District, Telangana, where she double majored in political science and economics before going on to attain her law degree.
“My parents were very supportive for my education,” the candidate told India-West, adding that her father and mother also encouraged her interest in sports. Siramdas represented what was then Andhra Pradesh in volleyball championships, and played kabbadi at the national level, a rare achievement for a young Indian woman.
Arriving in the U.S., and unable to formally work because of her H-4 status, Siramdas made and sold rotis and lunch boxes, and took on babysitting, waitressing, and other informal jobs. “I slept four hours a night, but it was worth it to me to be able to contribute to my family. I needed to prove to myself that I could stand on my own,” she said.
The mother of two boys also spent countless hours volunteering with the Telangana Cultural Association, the Sri Datta Sai Mandir in San Ramon, Calif., and the local Rotary Club, among other organizations. Through her volunteer work, Siramdas became familiar with the issues and culture of her chosen home town.
Now a citizen and a realtor, Siramdas said her husband Shravan encouraged her to run for office. “I’ve been inspired by so many politicians, but my grandmother is my role model,” she explained to India-West, noting that her grandmother was a pioneer in local agriculture, farming hundreds of acres with unusual crops which earned her accolades from the state and district governments.
Siramdas said she hopes to combat the increased levels in crime in Fremont, particularly the uptick in gold chain snatchings, which targets primarily Indian American women (see India-West story). The candidate supports increased surveillance of neighborhoods and adding more patrol staff to the Fremont Police Department, minimizing response time during or after an incident to under two minutes. “Every resident of Fremont deserves to live a fearless life, to be able to walk in our beautiful parks and pathways without feeling afraid,” she asserted.
“When I walk around neighborhoods and knock on doors, the first thing people tell me is that they’re really scared of living here. I want to create awareness, and work with homeowners and homeowners association managers to install surveillance cameras at their properties.”
Siramdas — whose two sons both attended American High School — said she also wants to reduce traffic congestion. One solution she proposes is to increase the number of school busses to reduce the numbers of parents picking up and dropping off their children. The candidate also wants to expedite the expansion of Bay Area Rapid Transit — BART — to the South Bay, and increase the frequency of service during peak hours.
As a realtor, Siramdas said she is experiencing first-hand the affordable housing crisis in Fremont, which has far more occupants than housing inventory. She noted that Tesla, Facebook, and possibly Amazon have bought or leased office space in her district, but available housing to support the corporations’ employees is low in Fremont and surrounding areas.
The realtor supports building multi-story units, to bring down costs of housing and adding revenue to the city’s coffers via property taxes.
Siramdas also supports bringing entrepreneurs and small businesses to her district in Fremont.
“I understand this city and its economy, and I am the right person for this job,” she said.
