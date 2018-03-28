WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Prosecutors say a man who shot a Georgia gas station clerk and paralyzed him for life has been sentenced to at least 60 years in prison.
The Telegraph of Macon reports that a Houston County District Attorney's Office statement says Brandon Bushay Smith was sentenced March 22 to life in prison, 30 years plus 30 years without parole, in the February 2017 armed robbery.
Prosecutors say the 30-year-old had walked inside the Warner Robins store and shot Indian American Vikram Patel several times. Smith grabbed money and cigarettes before walking out and driving away.
The 38-year-old is unable to walk after one of the three bullets that struck him became lodged in his spine.
A jury convicted Smith March 21 of criminal attempt to commit murder, armed robbery, aggravated battery and possession of a gun during a crime.
“As a result of the crimes that Mr. Smith committed, Vikram Patel will never walk again," Assistant District Attorney Greg Winters said in the news release, the publication said. "The violent events that occurred ... will always be with him like the bullet that remains in his back."
