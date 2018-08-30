A man who assaulted Massachusetts U.S. Senate candidate Shiva Ayyadurai outside a town hall last month being held by Democratic incumbent Elizabeth Warren was fined and placed on probation from the incident.
The man, Paul Solovay, 74, of Hillsdale, N.Y., was caught on video confronting Ayyadurai July 22 outside the Warren event, eventually getting close enough to the Senate candidate, who was goading the man and other event-goers with a megaphone, to shove the megaphone in the face of the Indian American candidate (see previous India-West article here).
Solovay also will have to complete anger management classes as part of the sentence handed down Aug. 16 by Judge Paul Vrabel in Southern Berkshire District Court, the Berkshire Eagle reported.
In the incident, Ayyadurai suffered a bloody lip. He also claimed that two of his teeth were chipped.
Several days later, Warren denounced the episode, saying "the confrontation was wrong," and that her events are meant to inspire, among other things, "civil discourse," according to the report.
A video of the scuffle posted on YouTube (see video here) shows Ayyadurai using his megaphone to question why townhall attendees won't engage in a "discourse on racism," when a man begins to yell back.
The Warren challenger immediately says, “that’s right, you’re the racist,” before chanting “Racist, racist, racist.”
The man then pushes Ayyadurai’s megaphone, which hit him in the face. Supporters of Ayyadurai came to his defense, taking the man to the ground, and Ayyadurai could be heard saying, “guys, stop,” until officers intervened and arrested the man.
“That’s racism, right there,” Ayyadurai, who was bleeding and his lips swollen as a result of the attack, said.
"I understand that there [were] oppositional beliefs on both sides of that street on that day, but I believe that the defendant really lost his cool in that circumstance when he turned to violence rather than just understanding ... somebody else's ... point of view and accepting free speech within this country," Assistant District Attorney Dana Parsons told Vrabel during the proceedings, the Eagle reported. "I understand that [Solovay] is 74 years old and has no record, but nonetheless ..."
Solovay's attorney, Louis Oggiani said his client did not need anger management classes, as recommended by Parsons, and suggested that his client had, that day, been set off by Ayyadurai's accusations that he is a racist, it added.
Vrabel continued the case without a finding, imposing nine months' probation and a 10-week anger management course for the assault and battery charge, and a $150 maximum fine and 60 days' probation for a disorderly conduct charge, the publication said.
Ayyadurai, in a statement, said, "The picture of a white man emblazoned with "liberal" on his t-shirt, punching & shoving a megaphone, down the throat of a black Indian man, because he disagreed with his viewpoint, should be a wake-up call."
The candidate added, “We need discourse and free speech to discuss important issues such as race and racism, as Americans. For far too long in America, those claiming to fight racism, liberal or otherwise, have monopolized that discourse and have no right to use violence to suppress opposing views."
