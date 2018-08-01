The role of water in our lives cannot be overstated. The same goes for breathing properly, moderate exercise, an appropriate personal diet and good sleep. But did you know that these simple solutions can go a long way toward helping patients of traumatic brain injury?
Indian American management consultant K.V. Kumar credits these solutions for his complete recovery from a traumatic brain injury as a result of a car accident which lowered his IQ from 176 to 50.
Kumar is the managing partner at Kumar and Talvadkar, LLC, and serves on the boards of several companies. He is a strategist, negotiator, turnaround and connectivity expert, who says he has turned around many companies and organizations. Kumar, who was the recipient of the 2015 Ellis Island Medal of Honor, is also the subject of “Born In Asia: Stories of Celebrated Asian Americans,” a documentary produced by Global Dragon TV.
However, before all those achievements, Kumar spent a decade healing his brain and spirit. “Doctors told me I had been brain dead and that I would not be able to find gainful employment,” he told Sharon Kleyne, host of the internationally syndicated radio program, “The Sharon Kleyne Hour Water Life Science/Nature’s Pharma, The Power of Water and Your Health” on VoiceAmerica and World Talk Radio. “I was determined to get back to normalcy and I worked very hard. But it couldn’t have been done by one person.”
Kumar is also an ardent supporter of small businesses and entrepreneurs, and he has served, in various capacities, every president since Ronald Reagan.
Kleyne, a leading international water researcher and an expert on the evaporation process for 30 years, asked Kumar about the role water and proper breathing played in his recovery. Kumar shared that his grandfather had written a book in 1905 about water. That and his mother’s influence on being proactive about one’s health sustained him throughout his recovery. “Breathing clean air and drinking clean water are the most important things we can do to be healthy,” Kumar said. “I used to weigh 254 pounds…my mother told me drink two glasses of hot water four times a day. Today I’m at 178 and very healthy.”
Kumar not only fully recovered over time, he made and continues to make a positive impact in the lives of thousands of people. His story and lobbying reportedly led to the enactment of the 1996 Traumatic Brain Injury Act of the U.S. Congress.
Listen to the entire interview here:
https://www.voiceamerica.com/episode/108440/health-and-public-policy
