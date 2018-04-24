A married Indian American store clerk from Pearland, Texas was arrested April 17 for allegedly hiring a hit man to kill his ex-girlfriend and three others.
The suspect, Rajesh Bakshi, 54, made his first appearance in court two days later. He was been charged with four counts of solicitation of capital murder, and faces life in prison if he is convicted.
Prosecutors had asked for bail to be set at $250,000 for each count, but Bakshi’s public defender noted at his probable cause hearing that he has a history of health issues, including diabetes and neurological orders. She asked that bail be set at $30,000 for each person Bakshi targeted.
A judge set bail for $150,000 for each count and mandated that – should he make bail – Bakshi, who is an Indian citizen, must surrender all travel documents.
According to a report by the Harris County, Texas District Attorney’s office, Bakshi – who has a wife, twin daughters and a teenage son – had dated the girlfriend for some time before she broke it off. He then started a pattern of harassment for months and was allegedly violent with her, according to court papers. After continuing to be rejected, he sought to have the girlfriend, her parents, and her new boyfriend shot and killed, the court documents said.
The identities of Bakshi’s targets have not been revealed by law enforcement.
The hit-man Bakshi allegedly hired was an undercover cop. The suspect arranged to pay him $15,000 to kill all four, and to sprinkle cocaine on their bodies, with Bakshi also asking for photos of the dead victims, according to court papers.
At the hearing, prosecutors said that Bakshi gave the undercover cop several details of the schedules of the people he wanted killed and how and where the contract killer might undertake the slayings.
Police arrested Bakshi when he gave the undercover cop the first installment of $1,500 for the contract killing. Prosecutors noted that he had $13,000 in cash on his person at the time of his arrest.
In court, Bakshi’s public defender noted that the suspect earned about $1,400 per month working at the Dixie Corner Store. He lives in Pearland with relatives, she said.
“This operation saved lives in a very sensitive situation,” District Attorney Kim Ogg said in a press statement. “Imagine how bad this could have been had it not been uncovered before it got to a real hitman.”
