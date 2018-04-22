Scranton, Pa.-based Marywood University April 4 announced that School of Social Work assistant professor Sunny Sinha was honored with a Michael H. Agar Lively Science Award.
The Indian American educator was honored for her article entitled, "Ethical and Safety Issues in Doing Sex Work Research: Reflections from a Field-Based Ethnographic Study in Kolkata, India.”
The article was published in Qualitative Health Research in 2017.
The award announcement will be made in the June 2018 issue of peer-reviewed monthly journal Qualitative Health Research, and the article will be used as an open source, according to a university release.
In addition to highlighting the ethical and safety issues for researchers navigating the highly politicized, stigmatized and criminalized environment towards the sex industry, Sinha’s article advocates the use of cultural biography as a non-stigmatizing, empowering approach to doing sex work research, the university said.
Sinha teaches advanced social work practice with individuals, social welfare policy and global perspective in social work courses to graduate students at Marywood University.
She earned her doctorate degree in social work from the University of South Carolina and her master’s degree in social work with a specialization in family and child welfare from Tata Institute of Social Sciences in Mumbai.
