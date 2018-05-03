SPRINGFIELD, Massachusetts — An Indian American doctor here has been convicted in federal court of illegally sharing private patient information with a pharmaceutical sales representative.
Rita Luthra was convicted by a jury April 30 in U.S. District Court in Springfield of violating the Health Information Portability and Accountability Act and obstruction of a criminal investigation. She was acquitted of witness tampering.
Prosecutors say in 2011 the gynecologist allowed a sales representative from Warner Chilcott to access protected information in her patients' medical files. She later lied to federal agents about her relationship with Warner Chilcott.
Luthra's attorney argued that his client did nothing wrong and blamed her office manager and the sales rep.
India-West adds: The Department of Justice notes that the charge of violation of the Health Information Portability and Accountability Act provides for a sentence of no greater than one year in prison and/or a fine of $50,000 and one year of supervised release.
The charge of obstructing a criminal health care investigation provides for a sentence of no greater than five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000.
"This wouldn't have happened if I wasn't an Indian woman," Luthra told MassLive in 2016. Luthra, who hails from Punjab, was the former director of Women's Health and Education Center on the Mercy Medical Center campus.
"This is so unfair. It shouldn't happen to anyone,” said the physician.
Luthra was also accused of pocketing $24,000 in improper “speaker’s fees” and meals paid by the pharmaceutical sales representative.
