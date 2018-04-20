Time magazine April 19 unveiled its 2018 Time 100 List of the Most Influential People, with one Indian American and several Indian-origin individuals being recognized.
Among those who made the list, which categorizes the individuals in categories such as pioneers, titans, icons, leaders and artists, are Satya Nadella, Deepika Padukone, Bhavish Aggarwal and Virat Kohli.
Nadella, the chief executive of Microsoft, had his excerpt in the magazine's influential list written by former managing editor of Time and current history professor at Tulane University Walter Isaacson, who said, "In the four years since he inherited a sticky wicket, Microsoft's market value has increased 130 percent."
"More important," Isaacson continued, "the company is now making products that feel more user-friendly, empathetic and collaborative."
Actor Vin Diesel wrote the blurb on Padukone, who had a role in "xXx: Return of Xander Cage," with Diesel.
"When Deepika Padukone came in to read for one of the ‘Fast and the Furious’ films, I knew instantly I was in the presence of someone very special," he wrote, adding that her schedule didn't work out for that movie but he never gave up trying to cast her in a project.
In casting her to “xXx,” Diesel made a deal with her that he would come to India. "Thank God I made that deal," he said.
Ola co-founder Aggarwal, as described by Flipkart executive chair Sachin Bansal, after getting to know him, said he noticed "his vision, passion and determination to stand against all odds. After all, he co-founded Ola, one of the world’s largest ride-sharing companies, scaled it to more than 100 Indian cities, empowered millions of driver-partners and commuters, and is a flag bearer for India’s consumer-tech ecosystem—all by the age of 32."
Bansal added that with Ola expanding to Australia, Aggarwal "has made it one of the first homegrown tech companies to meaningfully expand outside India."
Cricketer Virat Kohli, as told by former captain of India's international cricket team Sachin Tendulkar, "is a household name and a champion in cricket. Even back (during the U-19 Work Championship), his hunger for runs and consistency was remarkable, something that has become the hallmark of his game."
Tendulkar added: "Every sportsman knows what it’s like to have good spells and bad ones too. Virat took the criticism he faced during a disappointing West Indies series and returned home with a goal: to improve not only his technique, but also his fitness level. He’s never looked back."
The former international cricketer added that he is "confident (Kohli) will continue to bring pride and glory to India through cricket."
In addition to the aforementioned influential individuals recognized by Time, Pakistani American actor Kumail Nanjiani, London Mayor Sadiq Khan, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Ireland-based politician Leo Varadkar were honored.
