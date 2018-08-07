Team USA, with help of team member Mihir Singhal, finished in the top spot for the third time in four years at the 59th annual International Mathematical Olympiad. Singhal is an Indian American student at Palo Alto High School in Palo Alto, Calif.
The team – also comprising Adam Ardeishar, Andrew Gu, Vincent Huang, James Lin and Michael Ren – rebounded from a fourth place 2017 finish to take the top spot at the 2018 competition, which was held July 3 through July 14 at Cluj-Napoca, Romania.
In winning the competition, Team USA beat 115 other countries and 609 student competitors.
The six U.S. team members also took home five gold medals and one silver medal for their individual high scores in the competition, known as the olympics of mathematics competitions for high school students, a Mathematical Association of America news release said.
The first place U.S. team score was 212 out of a possible 252 points. The teams from Russia and China took second and third place, respectively, in cumulative team scores.
"We are very happy to place first for the third time in four years, highlighting our country's consistent mathematical talent and problem-solving capabilities among our high school students," said Michael Pearson, executive director of the Mathematical Association of America. "This shows the strength of the MAA American Mathematics Competitions to build the problem-solving skills that students will use in the future to positively impact society. With the IMO team representing the top talent from the more than 300,000 students who participate in the MAA American Mathematics Competitions annually, we can look ahead to a growing population of problem solvers," he said.
Students qualify for the U.S. IMO team by participating in a series of competitions provided by the MAA's competitions program, called the MAA American Mathematics Competitions. More than 300,000 students participate in the MAA American Mathematics Competitions each year which leads the nation in strengthening the mathematical capabilities of the next generation of problem-solvers.
The six U.S. team members joined 70 of their peers from the United States and ten other countries at MAA's Mathematical Olympiad Summer Program in June to immerse themselves in problem solving and train for the IMO and other international competitions like the European Girls' Mathematical Olympiad where the U.S. team, organized by MAA, won second place in April, the release said.
The team was accompanied by coach Po-Shen Loh, professor of mathematics at Carnegie Mellon University, and deputy coach Sasha Rudenko, a graduate student at Carnegie Mellon University.
