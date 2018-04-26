Mindy Kaling’s “The Mindy Project” was a fan favorite. The romantic-comedy on Hulu, which recently wrapped up its final season, centered on Mindy’s character and her relationships with her friends, lovers and co-workers. The Indian American actress not only starred in the show but also wrote and co-produced it. But Kaling recently admitted that the same kind of irreverent writing didn’t work on her new NBC show, “Champions.”
While her one-liners, according to Variety, were delightfully charming on “The Mindy Project,” the overconfidence didn’t exactly translate well coming from a straight white male.
“Me and Charlie were like, ‘Oh, wow. Some of the things I used to get away with saying, Anders Holm would not be able to say,’” she said. “We had to do a quick reshuffling of things when that happened.”
Written by Kaling and “The Mindy Project’s” executive producer Charlie Grandy, “Champions” is a half-hour, single-camera comedy that centers on Vince (Anders Holm), a washed-up high school baseball star who reluctantly gave up his dreams to take over the family gym in Brooklyn. Vince lives with his sweet, naive younger brother, Matthew (Andy Favreau), and is on the verge of secretly selling the gym and moving to Florida when his high school fling, Priya (recurring guest star Kaling), unexpectedly drops off their 15-year-old son, Michael (J.J. Totah), on his doorstep.
“Mindy Lahiri would say such crazy things and such questionable things, and when it comes from my mouth, when you’re a 5’3” Indian American woman with dark skin, it has a very different impact than when it comes from a white man that’s 6’3”. The way that it looks on camera is very different — the level of privilege. How things come across is just completely different. I had to write things that were more palatable coming from his mouth,” she told Variety.
Kaling said that since she was the onsite writer, she had to often rewrite Holm’s lines, adding that she hadn’t written for a white male lead in a long time.
“Mindy Lahiri would walk into the room and tell everyone that they were idiots and she was the only smart one there. It was funny because she was so clearly a marginalized person,” she recalled to Variety. “Coming from Anders Holm you’re like, “Whoa, this guy is a jerk… He couldn’t act like Mindy because then he becomes like Stalin.”
Kaling also revealed that she would love to don the director’s hat at some point but right now she was focused on finding “young, female, diverse talent” to come and direct the show.
Kaling, recently seen as Mrs. Who in Ava DuVernay’s sci-fi drama, “A Wrinkle in Time,” is ready to light up the screen in her upcoming heist comedy, “Ocean’s 8.” The film, starring Sandra Bullock, Rihanna, Cate Blanchett, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, Anne Hathaway and Helena Bonham Carter, releases June 8.
Check out the trailer for “Ocean’s 8” here:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.