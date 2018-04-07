Minneapolis, Minnesota-based Ananya Dance Theatre, founded by Indian American Ananya Chatterjea, has been named the recipient of a $100,000 grant from the McKnight Foundation.
The Minneapolis-based foundation has announced 36 grants totaling $25.3 million in its first-quarter 2018 grantmaking.
This is the third grant that this organization, founded in 2004, has received in general operating support in the span of four years. In 2014, it was awarded $40,000, while in 2016, it won a $70,000 grant.
Chatterjea is a professor of dance at the University of Minnesota, where she teaches courses in dance studies and technique. The artistic director of Ananya Dance Theatre, she is also the recipient of Guggenheim Choreography Fellowship and McKnight Choreography Fellowship.
The company, it describes on its website, “came together in 2004 as an ensemble of women artists of color who were interested in exploring possibilities of bringing together dance and activism.”
According to the dance company’s bio, it is the “leading creator of contemporary Indian American dance in the global arts and social justice movement. Invoking the work and dreams of women of color, we radically reframe the ground on which we dance, inspiring our audiences through visual and emotional engagement.”
