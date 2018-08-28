Dartmouth College Aug. 21 announced that Massachusetts Institute of Technology neuroscientist Pawan Sinha will hold a lecture at the New Hampshire-based higher education institution to talk about his work in India with the Prakash Foundation.
The lecture, titled “Project Prakash: Merging Science and Service,” is scheduled for Aug. 28 at 5:30 p.m. in Loew Auditorium at the Black Family Visual Arts Center.
Sinha’s work with the foundation results in a combination of scientific inquiry and social service, the college said in a news release.
Project Prakash identifies children and young adults who are blind from birth because of treatable causes, usually congenital cataracts, and provides treatment that restores their sight, the college said.
Sinha’s scientific work examines how these children and young adults learn to see once their sight is restored—how they learn to recognize objects and faces and navigate the world. The Indian American scientist founded the Prakash Foundation as a nonprofit organization.
“Our mission is to treat blind children and, with their help, answer deep scientific questions,” writes Sinha, a professor of vision and computational neuroscience at MIT’s Department of Brain and Cognitive Sciences, on the Project Prakash website.
James Haxby, the director of Dartmouth’s Center for Cognitive Neuroscience, says Sinha’s work has set a set a model for how to integrate cutting-edge science and service, according to the Dartmouth release.
“Sinha has identified a location in his native India where he plans to set up a center with three wings,” Haxby said. “It would have a clinic, it would have a school, and it would have a research wing. All three centers would work together to identify patients for clinical treatment, provide a school for these patients, and conduct research to address questions regarding brain plasticity and learning through a combination of behavioral and brain-imaging studies.”
Sinha’s public lecture opens a two-day workshop, “Multidisciplinary Approaches to Understanding Face Perceptions,” that will run Aug. 29 and 30 on the Dartmouth campus.
Sinha received his undergraduate degree in computer science from the Indian Institute of Technology, New Delhi, and his master’s and doctoral degrees from the Department of Computer Science at MIT. He was at U.C. Berkeley for the first year of his graduate studies.
Using a combination of experimental and computational modeling techniques, research in Sinha’s laboratory focuses on understanding how the human brain learns to recognize objects through visual experience and how objects are encoded in memory, his MIT bio said.
The lab's experimental work on these issues involves studying healthy individuals and also those with neurological disorders such as autism. A key initiative of the lab is Project Prakash, which effort seeks to accomplish the twin goals of providing treatment to children with disabilities and also understanding mechanisms of learning and plasticity in the brain, the bio said.
Sinha has served on the program committees for prominent scientific conferences on object and face recognition and is currently a member of the editorial board of ACM's Journal of Applied Perception. He is a recipient of the Pisart Vision Award from the Lighthouse Guild International, the PECASE – the highest U.S. government award for young scientists, the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation Fellowship in Neuroscience, the John Merck Scholars Award for research on developmental disorders, the Jeptha and Emily Wade Award for creative research, the James McDonnell Scholar Award, the Troland Award from the National Academies, the Global Indus Technovator Award and the Distinguished Alumnus Award from IIT Delhi.
