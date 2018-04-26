The American Economic Association recently honored a Nepalese American professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Parag A. Pathak, with a Clark Medal.
Pathak is a professor of economics and microeconomics at MIT’s Department of Economics. He has been with MIT since 2008 when he joined the faculty as an assistant professor.
The association said in an April news release that Pathak is “clearly the researcher under age forty who has contributed most both to the general field of market design, and, in addition, to what has been its most important application in the last decade or so, that of education policy.”
His applied work in market design has led to significant improvements in the application of market-design tools to the assignment of students to public schools, it said.
The news release added that Pathak “has pushed the boundaries of known theory to make it sensitive to cognitive limits of participants and relevant to practical environments. Pathak has developed creative empirical tools to evaluate the impacts of various policy issues facing the educational environment; examples being the case for charter schools and the impact of exam schools and voucher systems.”
It said that his work blends institutional knowledge, theoretical sophistication and careful empirical analysis to provide insights that are of immediate value to important public-policy issues.
The association described several papers on which Pathak worked, including “Minimizing Justified Envy in School Choice: The Design of New Orleans OneApp,” published in March 2017, as proof of him deserving the medal. The paper is a theoretical study that provides an argument for the top-trading cycle mechanism.
Pathak’s more recent work focuses on empirical work in the economics of education, the association noted.
“Accountability and Flexibility in Public Schools: Evidence from Boston’s Charters and Pilots,” published in 2011, examines charter schools and pilot schools, two competing models of school autonomy in Boston.
In joint research with Angrist, Dynarski, Kane, and Walters, Pathak conducted the first evaluation of a Knowledge is Power Program charter school using assignment lotteries, it added. These studies, the association added, provide partial evidence that, at least in the Boston area, charter schools enhance student attainment. Partly as a result, Boston area residents voted in November 2016 on whether to increase the limit that had been put on Charter School attendance, it said.
The studies also add to a growing body of evidence suggesting that urban charter schools have the potential to generate impressive achievement gains, especially for minority students living in high-poverty areas, it added.
Pathak’s research has led to significant improvement in the assignment of students to public schools, the association summarized.
“He has carried out convincing analyzes of different policies designed to improve secondary education. Using innovative and sophisticated empirical and theoretical techniques, he has provided policy advice that has already positively influenced the lives of over one million public school students,” it said, noting that he is a “worthy candidate” for the medal.
In addition to his time at MIT, Pathak, who has earned an undergraduate degree in applied mathematics and doctorate in business economics from Harvard University, serves as a faculty research associate and co-director and founder of the working group on market design at the National Bureau of Economic Research.
Pathak's career has produced many honors and awards, including being named an Econometric Society Fellow in 2016, to the IMF 25 Economists Under 45 list in 2014, Alfred P. Sloan Research Fellow in 2012, as well as honored with the Social Choice and Welfare Prize in 2016, the NSF Presidential Early Career Award for Scientists and Engineers in 2012, and the Undergraduate Economics Association's Teaching Award in 2010, among others.
