Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered the keynote address via a video conference at the Saurashtra Patel Cultural Samaj’s eighth international convention held in Ontario, Calif., from July 4-July 7.
“The Indian generation – old and present – born outside India, have preserved Indian values and have made the world aware of our values,” Modi said in Gujarati. “They have been instrumental in spreading the essence of India throughout the world.”
The SPCS is a nonprofit organization that connects the Saurashtra Patel diaspora. The theme of the 2018 convention was “Utsav,” which means festival. This convention focused on celebrating the commonalities between SPCS members of different generations and aimed to connect the younger members of the organization with their heritage. Approximately 2,500 people were in attendance at the convention, including Indian Americans.
The convention was hosted by the California chapter of the organization and spearheaded by the organization’s national executive committee. Hardik Kachhadiya served as the convention chair while Dhiru Vadodaria served as the president of the national executive committee.
“It is very critical that we keep our roots preserved for future generations,” said Vadodaria. “We are investing in that effort right now by getting younger generations involved in community services in the U.S. and India through the SPCS.”
Indicorps co-founder Roopal Shah attended the conference as the keynote speaker for the SPCS Young Professionals group. Shah conducted an interactive session where she asked attendees about their connection to being Indian in an effort to set the tone for the convention.
“Most of us have, or we think we have, a similar migration story, but there’s always some variations in between,” said Shah. “We might have a similar story, but we’re not always thinking alike.”
Organizers of this year’s convention aimed to change the programming and format to accommodate progressive values and the younger generation. The SPCS Young Professionals group had significant influence on the agenda of this conference.
“There were a lot of firsts at this convention where we challenged boundaries and acknowledged how we’ve progressed as a diasporic community while still retaining our Gujarati heritage,” said Digisha Vadodaria, board member of the SPCS Young Professionals. “To increase inclusiveness, we introduced the options of non-vegetarian dishes and events with alcoholic beverages for those who wished to partake. The open-mindedness and willingness of the SPCS to continue to evolve is what made the convention successful.”
The SPCS Young Professionals board designed a separate convention program that catered to younger members. Seminar topics included entrepreneurship, community outreach, and how to manage stress. The Young Professionals group also held a discussion at the end of the conference regarding navigating generational gaps.
“We were given freedom to establish our own schedule that incorporated educational and professional development seminars, entertainment in the way first-generation millennials prefer to enjoy social conferences, and thoughtful discussions on how to explore tough topics with our parents on our own,” said Kunal Parbadia, president of Young Professionals’ executive committee.
The SPCS Young Professionals board hopes to see more youth members at future conventions.
Overall, the convention was packed with cultural and professional networking events. Seminar topics included financial planning, women empowerment, and yoga. The attendees at the convention enjoyed choreographed dances, a fashion show, and an evening of garba, the traditional Gujarati folk dance.
In the U.S., the organization has chapters in Calif., Georgia, Florida, Ill., Mich., New Jersey, North Carolina, Texas and Washington, D.C.
The next convention will be held in 2021 in North Carolina. The next SPCS Young Professionals conference will be held in 2019 in Chicago, Ill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.