Learning science company McGraw-Hill Education April 17 announced that it has named Indian American Dr. Nana Banerjee as its next president and chief executive officer.
Banerjee, 47, assumed the posts April 23.
Banerjee is currently group president of data analytics provider Verisk Analytics and has a proven track record of driving global growth and exceptional performance in both public and private companies, McGraw said in a news release.
"I am honored and excited to be a part of McGraw-Hill Education," Banerjee said in a statement. "This iconic brand is founded on the reputation of its people, its content and its tools, as the finest in the industry,” he said.
“I am looking forward to teaming up with our colleagues and fulfilling the promise of our vision to unlock the full potential of each learner with enhanced access and better quality learning solutions, enabled with scaled technologies and advanced analytics," Banerjee said.
He will be based in New York and succeeds Lloyd G. "Buzz" Waterhouse, who became interim president and CEO in October of 2017 having previously served as president and CEO from June 2012 through April 2014.
“After a thoughtful and thorough search, we chose Nana for his outstanding leadership and stellar management skills," said Larry Berg, senior partner with Apollo Global Management and chairman of the board of McGraw-Hill Education.
"Nana's deep knowledge of analytics and artificial intelligence, his lifelong passion for education and his demonstrated ability to deliver value for global employees, customers and investors will be instrumental in growing our businesses,” Berg added. “He will continue our journey as a learning science company focused on helping students achieve better outcomes.”
Banerjee has extensive experience leading, innovating and scaling technology businesses globally. He came to Verisk as part of its acquisition of Argus, where he was chief operating officer, according to his bio.
In prior roles, he served as head of Citibank's credit card business in the United Kingdom and as vice president of marketing at GE Capital. He began his career forecasting housing starts at The McGraw-Hill Companies' FW Dodge unit, it added.
Banerjee has a doctorate in applied mathematics from the State University of New York; a master’s of science degree in mathematics from the Indian Institute of Technology at Delhi; and a bachelor’s of science degree with honors in mathematics from St. Stephens College in Delhi.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.