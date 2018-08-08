Indian American physician Thiruvoipati ‘Nanda’ Kumar was on his way home from work July 26 when he started to receive frantic calls from his daughter Sushma.
The Kumars live in the tony Stanford Hills Estates neighborhood in Redding, California. The Carr wildfire had started three days earlier in the Whiskeytown, Shasta–Trinity National Recreation Area, rapidly spreading throughout the upper Northern California forested region. As of Aug. 7, when India-West went to press, the wildfire, one of the most destructive blazes California history, had destroyed more than 167,000 acres and killed seven people. More than 38,000 people have been evacuated from the area. It was started by sparks from the steel wheel of a towed-trailer's flat tire.
A second fire currently raging nearby, known as the Mendocino Complex, is the largest wildfire in California history, exploding to more than 450 square miles in just 11 days.
On July 26, the Carr fire — which had already ravaged about 26,000 acres — jumped the Sacramento River to begin its destruction in Redding.
“Ours is a special gated community. We never imagined that the fire could jump the river and start in our area,” Kumar told India-West. Residents in the area immediately lost power.
Kumar was still working at the Northern California Rehabilitation Hospital in Redding, where he practices internal medicine, when he got the first call from Sushma, who told him the area was being evacuated. “She said she could see smoke, but no lights as the power had already been cut.”
Sushma and her mother Yasoda Lakshmi, Kumar’s wife, tried to leave their 4,500 square foot ‘Street of Dreams’ style home, but could not open their garage door since power had been cut. Nanda Kumar frantically drove home and helped his wife and daughter escape via a neighbor’s swimming pool.
“Both lanes were blocked as I was driving home, so I drove on the grass. Fire splinters were coming across my car,” said the physician, who has lived in Redding for 21 years. Dark, thick smoke engulfed him as he reached his neighborhood’s sub-division.
The Kumars quickly exited, leaving everything behind, including all their jewelry, passports, and the work of Sushma, who is an artist. As they got into the car, Sushma called 911 and learned there was a fire truck in the area; she was advised to drive to the fire truck.
Nanda Kumar drove his wife and daughter to the fire truck. Firemen advised him to drive his car behind the fire truck to exit the neighborhood.
The firemen led the way through a ball of fire. “I had no choice. I went through as well.”
“I drove through a red ball of fire, an inferno, as I tried to escape. All I could see to my right and left were flames,” Kumar recalled to India-West. “Fire splinters and flames were coming at me for at least three minutes.”
Kumar drove through the inferno, only to find himself in the middle of another ball of fire. The physician drove through four before he was able to reunite with his family in the fire truck.
The car was completely ravaged by glass, and Kumar had shards of glass throughout his clothing and torso.
The family went to Shasta College where a temporary shelter was set up. A friend then came to take them to another family’s home. Ten days later, the family is still without permanent shelter. Like the thousands of families similarly afflicted, they are searching for a rental home.
Kumar has returned to work, but has not yet been allowed to return to his home to assess the extent of damages.
Several other Indian American physician families live in the same neighborhood, including psychiatrist Nitin Bagul; Shishir Dhruva, and his wife Kalpana, who told India-West she was too overcome to speak about the tragedy; and nephrologist Sriram Sambasivan, among others, according to Kumar.
Kumar’s wife Yasoda Lakshmi has also been emotionally distraught since the fire, according to Kumar. “It is a long process. This is a total disruption of her life,” said her husband. Sushma, their 29-year-old daughter, has just finished medical school and waiting to hear where she will do her residency.
Ramesh Patel, who lives about five miles away from the Stanford Hills Estate, told India-West: “We were very, very lucky. I’m safe, my family is safe, my house did not burn down.”
Patel is the owner of the Thunderbird Lodge in Redding. His family — wife, son, daughter-in-law, and two grandchildren — were also forced to evacuate on July 26 evening. They stayed at the Thunderbird Lodge for a week until they were allowed to return home.
“The fire has destroyed our community. It will take many months or even years to make it right again,” said Patel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.