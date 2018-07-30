NASA has selected Hanwant B. Singh as a recipient of the government agency’s highest honor, the NASA Distinguished Service Medal.
Singh works in the Earth Science Division at the NASA Ames Research Center in Moffett Field, Calif.
The Indian American engineer earned his doctorate from the University of Pittsburgh and B.Tech from the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi, both in chemical engineering. He has studied the composition and chemistry of the atmosphere for the past 30 years and has published more than 220 scientific papers and one textbook in this area, according to his NASA bio.
His primary research goal is to better understand the impact of human activities on the chemistry and climate of the earth's atmosphere through direct observations and data analysis.
He has designed and led major international field campaigns towards this goal. He heads a group of atmospheric scientists at the NASA Ames Research Center and is a former director of Atmospheric Chemistry laboratory at SRI International, according to his bio.
In addition to the honor of the Distinguished Service Medal, Singh is the recipient of the Frank A. Chambers Award for "outstanding achievement in the art and science of air pollution," the NASA Exceptional Leadership/Scientific Achievement Medals (1998, 2005, 2009) and the H. J. Allen Prize.
Additionally, he is a Fellow of the American Geophysical Union and the World Innovative Foundation, distinguished alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi, and is on the ISI list of 25 most cited authors in geosciences. Singh also served as the Atmospheric Environment editor-in-chief for 25 years.
Singh will be honored Aug. 2 at the 2018 NASA Administrator’s Agency Honor Awards Ceremony in Houston, Texas.
