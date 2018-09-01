A new book, “You Can Achieve More,” reveals the secrets behind author Shiv Khera’s incredible journey – from losing everything in India and starting afresh washing cars, to becoming a successful entrepreneur, a highly sought after speaker and a bestselling author who has sold 7.5 million copies of his books globally and whose client list includes Fortune 100 companies such as Hewlett Packard, Johnson & Johnson, etc., said a press release.
His new book empowers readers to develop the winning mentality that propelled him to success and reveals how to change your attitude to become unstoppable, without compromising ethics or integrity, added the release.
Khera asks his readers, “Are you your own biggest obstacle?” and explores how you can overcome the internal hurdles blocking your path to success. He then offers a one-stop-read to everything from boosting confidence to developing that crucial winning attitude, to tackling mistakes and making the right decisions in the first place, while also achieving work-life balance, according to the release.
Each chapter forms a mini action plan – teaching invaluable lessons in an engaging manner, such as how to invest your time rather than spend it. At the end of each chapter Khera invites the reader to assess his/her personal strengths as well as overcome any weaknesses that might be holding one back.
You Can Achieve More was published Aug. 23, 2018 by Bloomsbury Business.
Born in India, Khera works with Fortune 100 companies such as Hewlett Packard, Johnson & Johnson, etc. He is the acclaimed author of 16 books, including the international bestseller You Can Win.
