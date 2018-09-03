A Salem, New Hampshire-based non-profit, founded by an Indian American couple who aimed to provide food to low-income people in the New England area as well as in India, has come under scrutiny after its volunteer book-keeper found at least $150,000 in allegedly un-explained expenditures, and learned that one of the founders was taking a $45,000 per year salary which she had allegedly not revealed to the board.
We Care Charity – a 501 (c) (3) organization – was founded by Shefali Desai Kalyani, and her husband Vinay in 2012. On the organization’s home-page, Shefali Kalyani notes: “The idea of service has always been close to my heart.”
The organization currently served 3,000 meals per month through its soup kitchens, “Meals on Wheels” program, and food pantries. We Care Charity also delivers baskets of food and blankets to homeless veterans in New Hampshire.
In Pune, the organization has created an “Education for Grains” distribution program, providing low-income families with food supplies, which enables their children to go to school, rather than working to feed the family.
But earlier this year, volunteer book-keeper Jay Srinivasan, who has since resigned from the organization’s board, analyzed the organization’s ledgers via Quickbooks and public tax filings, and found that $150,000 to $200,000 in donations were allegedly un-accounted for, in terms of expenditures.
“During the past few weeks we have identified several accounting errors/irregularities in WCC through their bank statements. This news has been brought to the attention of all Board of Directors and Board of advisors,” Srinivasan posted on Facebook.
Srinivasan also learned that Shefali Kalyani was taking a $45,000 per year salary – on donations of $120,000 per year – which she had allegedly not disclosed to the board or its advisors; he noted that only 25 percent of donations are used to secure food and other supplies for the organization’s charitable work.
All eight members of the board have resigned and taken their concerns to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office, which has said it will look into the matter. The board has also notified the IRS.
Shefali Kalyani says the problem is a simple accounting failure and the charity has hired a CPA to correct any errors and refile taxes if necessary, as reported by the New Hampshire Union Leader. Srinivasan said he is a retired vice president of a software company with a master’s degree in finance and accounting. He said he helped raise thousands for the charity in the past two years, as reported by the Union Leader.
Former board member Subu Kota believes that Shefali Kalyani deserves a salary, but was concerned that she did not disclose to the board that she was drawing a paycheck from donated funds. Kota believes the issues are due to accounting errors and added that he will support Kalyani once the discrepancies are cleared up.
In his Facebook post, Srinivasan wrote that the organization’s annual fund-raising event, DilSe, scheduled for Oct. 6 in Worcester, Massachusetts, had been canceled as sponsors pulled out because of his disclosures.
But Shefali Kalyani told India New England News that the program was still going forward as planned. “Existing singers are no longer singing. We will have a new band and new singers,” she said.
