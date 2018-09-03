An Indian American couple, Shefali Desai Kalyani and her husband Vinay, founded We Care Charity, in Salem, New Hampshire, to provide food and education to low-income people in the New England area as well as in India. The organization’s former volunteer book-keeper allegedly found more than $150,000 of expenditures that had not been accounted for and that Shefali was taking a $45,000 per year salary without informing her board. Shefali Kalyani says the problem is a simple accounting failure. (Twitter photo)