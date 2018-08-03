New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal told reporters Aug. 1 that he is not seeking an apology from the two radio hosts who called him a “turban man” on air last week.
NJ 101.5 hosts Dennis Malloy and Judi Franco were given 10-day suspensions last week after the pair dubbed Grewal, the nation's first Sikh attorney general, "turban man" during one of their popular mid-day broadcasts.
"If that offends you," Malloy said of the insult at the time, "then don't wear the turban and then I'll remember your name." (See earlier India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2LSufWv)
Malloy and Franco will return to the airwaves next week. After the on-air stunt was condemned nationwide, the radio hosts issued a public apology, saying they "respect all cultures and beliefs" and were "deeply sorry."
The Indian American attorney general addressed the issue head-on after a press conference about several environmental lawsuits filed by his office. "I have very thick skin. I've developed that over the years, and so there's nothing personal that I've taken from this. It's more about others,” he said. “I moved on the next morning.”
“I didn’t ask for an apology. I wasn’t seeking an apology,” said Grewal, noting that there were those who wanted Malloy and Franco to issue a public apology. “I’ve moved on to the work of this state.”
“More than an apology, I hope people realize that words matter, discourse matters, especially now, when we’re seeing across the country that comments can lead to conduct. That’s my concern as a law enforcement officer,” he told reporters, saying he was more concerned about public safety.
“A lot of people were deeply hurt by this comment,” said Grewal, adding that he has received a lot of support after the incident, including the backing of New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy.
Last week, the Sikh Coalition immediately urged for a public apology from the hosts and station, provided media resources on Sikhism for the entire radio station, and called for cultural and religious sensitivity training for all staff members.
“We applaud the station’s swift action in suspending the two radio hosts while conducting an investigation – not because the action was punitive, but because it sets a precedent for what is not acceptable in our society,” said Sikh Coalition executive director Satjeet Kaur in an op-ed. “This is especially important at a time when racism and xenophobia are becoming increasingly normalized.”
“We will continue to do whatever we can to ensure that the radio station is held responsible and that we turn this ugly incident into an opportunity for awareness and education,” said Sim Singh, senior manager of policy and advocacy at the Sikh Coalition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.