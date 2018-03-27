The New Jersey Leadership Program March 20 launched the second season of its podcast called “Politics and Spice,” and the first guest of the season was newly-elected Cherry Hill Councilwoman Sangeeta Doshi. (India-West covered Doshi’s political campaign in 2017. Read the story here.)
The Indian American politician discussed several current events and public policy topics, including gun control following the aftermath of the Parkland shooting, protests and walkouts in Cherry Hill schools, and how the Cherry Hill primaries mirrored those of the 2016 presidential elections with Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders factions.
Doshi also spoke about assigning armed police officers to patrol the schools, a decision taken March 19.
“We’ve put armed police officers, class three officers, in each of our schools, in about 19 schools,” she said. “I think that gave a sense of security to people. And in the meantime, the Board of Education will work hand-in-hand with them on the security assessment of the schools on what needs to be done.”
“New Jersey is one of the toughest states to get a gun in,” she added. “In support of our mayor and chief of police, they’ve had a security plan for the last year or two that they have been trying to implement in schools; trying to beef up security; and making sure whatever security assessment they made can be implemented. So, we didn’t want to be bureaucratic and just say, ‘We are just going to do another study in a committee’. We want to have some action.”
When questioned if the security officers would be sensitized to not be biased against minority students, Doshi said: “Being the only person of color in the room, I said, ‘I support the police, but we have to be sensitive to these things (biases against the minorities).’ Being a minority growing up, you just have to act different. My son was pulled over for driving a nice car in a bad part of town for no reason. There is racial profiling and that’s just the world we live in. So, it is a concern but as long as they put the right kind of people… who understand these concerns, who know how to work with children…and they get that kind of training…”
Doshi, who has a background in electrical engineering and business, said she was attracted to politics because “My parents always encouraged us to engage in our community and even though they were working full time, they always gave back to the community and were involved in politics in Massachusetts.”
Born in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, Doshi migrated to the U. S. with her parents and her sister in 1968. Both her parents were physicians in Boston, Massachusetts.
She said “it means a lot to her in terms of having a voice” to be the only South Asian member on the council.
“If you want your voice to be heard and your issues to be represented, you have to back people who believe in your ideals,” she said.
Doshi has been a resident of Cherry Hill for 21 years. She lives in the Short Hills neighborhood with her husband, Nilesh, and three sons. She graduated from Worcester Polytechnic Institute with a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering and then earned an MBA at Babson College. She has been an active volunteer on the township planning and zoning boards. Doshi has served on the Domestic Violence Response Team, a group dedicated to addressing issues around the prevention and response to domestic violence.
When asked what drew her to the Democratic party, Doshi said, “I was raised being a female minority from Massachusetts, and my parents were big Kennedy supporters, and the initiatives and the background of their programs are pro-immigrants and pro-women. I just feel like it encompasses more diversity.”
Listen to the podcast in its entirety here:
http://njlead.org/ep-16-cherry-hill-councilwoman-sangeeta-doshi/
