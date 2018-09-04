The National Asian Pacific American Bar Association Aug. 29 announced its 2018 award winners with Indian American Rahat Babar among those recognized.
The annual awards doled out by NAPABA recognizes talented individuals in the Asian Pacific American legal community who have achieved prominence and distinction in their respective fields — be it the practice of law, academia, business, civic and charitable affairs, the judiciary, or politics — and who have demonstrated a strong commitment to Asian Pacific American civic or community affairs, the association said in a news release.
In this year’s cohort, a total of 31 individuals, firms and affiliates across eight award categories during the 2018 NAPABA Convention in Chicago.
Among the categories included affiliate of the year; APA-owned law firm; Best under 40; Daniel K. Inouye trailblazers; law firm diversity; military and veteran service; pro bono; and women’s leadership.
Babar was among the group considered the best under 40.
He joined the New Jersey attorney general’s executive leadership team in November 2016, serving as a special assistant to the attorney general until February 2018.
Rahat currently serves as a Northeast regional governor for NAPABA and co-chairs NAPABA’s Civil Rights Committee.
Since 2013, he has been a member of the New Jersey Supreme Court Committee on Minority Concerns, his bio noted.
Previously, Rahat served in the Division of Law, including as the assistant section chief of the tort litigation and judiciary section, and as an attorney at a boutique corporate law firm in Princeton.
He clerked on the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania and graduated from Drexel University and Widener University School of Law, it added.
The 2018 class of honorees continues the NAPABA Awards legacy of excellence and leadership in both the legal and Asian Pacific American communities, the association said.
NAPABA represents the interests of over 50,000 attorneys and over 80 national, state, and local bar associations. Its members include solo practitioners, large firm lawyers, corporate counsel, legal services and non-profit attorneys, and lawyers serving at all levels of government.
Through its national network of committees and affiliates, NAPABA provides a strong voice for increased diversity of the federal and state judiciaries, advocates for equal opportunity in the workplace, works to eliminate hate crimes and anti-immigrant sentiment, and promotes the professional development of people of color in the legal profession, it said.
