New Jersey state Sen. Vin Gopal, who represents the state’s 11th Legislative District, April 4 was named by Senate president Steve Sweeney to two leadership posts.
Sweeney named the Indian American politician as the Senate Majority Conference Leader and chair of the bipartisan Legislative Manufacturing Caucus.
In addition to Gopal’s appointments, Sweeney named state Sens. Patrick Diegnan and Troy Singleton to other leadership posts.
“These are talented and hard-working legislators with a record of accomplishment and a commitment to public service,” said Sweeney in a statement. “They are taking on challenging responsibilities at a key time for the Legislature and for the State of New Jersey. I have full confidence in their ability to help move the state forward with an agenda for progress.”
The Senate president added that Gopal “will help manage the flow of bills and the work of the Senate Democratic Caucus and lead the efforts of the Manufacturing Caucus at a time when we are addressing so many demanding priorities.”
Gopal, a first-term state senator, defeated longtime Republican incumbent Jennifer Beck in claiming the 11th District seat. He was sworn into office in January, and assumed various positions on committees (see India-West article here).
Gopal, in addition to his time as chair of the Monmouth County Democrats, where he helped place the focus of local campaigns on the crushing property tax burden placed on Monmouth County homeowners, served on the board of directors for the now Monmouth County Chamber of Commerce where he chaired the Chamber's Government Affairs Committee.
He is a past president of the Hazlet Township Business Owners Association and a past board member of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Monmouth County.
Gopal is the owner of Community Magazine NJ, which he founded in 2008, and the nonprofit Direct Development LLC, which he founded in 2010 to help local charities and individuals in need.
Gopal, who was born and raised in New Jersey, earned his bachelor’s degree in political science from Pennsylvania State University.
