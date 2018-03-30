Indian American Navroze Mody (center) was fatally beaten outside the Gold Coast Bar in Hoboken, New Jersey, in 1987, by members of a gang who called themselves the Dotbusters. New Jersey has a long history of hate violence against Indian Americans, but a new report released March 28 by New Jersey state Attorney General Gurbir Grewal shows only three incidents of hate crimes against Asian Indians in 2016. (archived photo via Mody’s parents)