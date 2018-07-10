An Indian American man, who was visiting his family in New Jersey, went back home a million dollars richer.
Pardeep Kumar of Astoria, New York, purchased a $1,000,000 ‘Spectacular’ game ticket from a 7-Eleven store on Washington Avenue in Bergenfield in Bergen County, New Jersey.
Kumar, according to the lottery officials, scratched the ticket right there in the store to see if it was his lucky day. As he kept scratching, he was overwhelmed with excitement when he realized it was a lucky day indeed – his ticket was the $1,000,000 top prize winner.
Upon learning that he had won the jackpot prize, Kumar tried to contain his enthusiasm in the store.
“He wasn’t ready for everyone around him to know he had just won $1,000,000,” stated a press release. “He needed time to process the fortune that this ticket would bring him and his family.”
Shortly after, accompanied by his two brothers and with a big smile on his face, Kumar made the trip to the lottery headquarters in Trenton, New Jersey, to validate his ticket.
While exact plans have not been made yet, Kumar told officials that he plans to purchase a house with his new-found wealth.
