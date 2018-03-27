Suraj Patel, an Indian American congressional candidate in New York, has blasted incumbent Rep. Carolyn Maloney ahead of this summer’s Democratic primary for comments she made regarding his campaign fundraising.
Maloney, who has long represented New York’s 12th Congressional District, said that her challenger’s disclosures have many contributions from people in his home state of Indiana and that “a huge amount of the name Patel,” according to a BuzzFeed News report.
To date, Patel, a 34-year-old businessman who has previously worked on both of Barack Obama’s presidential campaigns as an advance staffer, has outraised Maloney in the district.
The Indian American business lecturer at New York University has recently said he has raised more than $550,000 for his campaign, the report said.
“Well, it’s mainly from Indiana, where he’s from,” said Maloney, according to the report, adding, “mainly a huge amount of the name Patel, which is his name.”
Patel responded back to Maloney’s comments by saying, “I guess I didn’t realize Rep. Maloney hired Steve Bannon as her campaign strategist,” adding that not all people with the last name of Patel are related, the report said.
Asked what Maloney meant by the remark, Maloney spokesperson George Arzt told BuzzFeed News in a statement that Patel is “pretending like he's running a local grassroots campaign, but the truth is only 1.3 percent of the half-million dollars he's raised comes from the district.”
Patel said he welcomes a debate on campaign contributors, mentioning that President Donald Trump has previously donated to Maloney, the report added.
The donations were made prior to 2010. Trump infamously also gave to the Clintons, Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats during that general period, BuzzFeed added.
“Let’s let New York decide whether it’s more offensive to raise money from Patels and real people like I do or from corporate PACs and Donald Trump like she does,” he said in the report. “I’m a proud first-generation Indian American, and grateful to have the support of Americans of all backgrounds who believe we need new energy and new ideas in Washington.”
Maloney’s campaign has made an issue of Patel being from Indiana and raising money from outside New York. He serves as the president of the Indianapolis-based SUN Group, which acquires and develops hotels in the United States and is owned by his family, the publication said.
Last month, Patel’s campaign told Politico that four immediate family members and 10 other family members have donated to his campaign.
The last two times Maloney has been challenged by a Democrat, she’s won by more than 50 points, the report said.
According to an earlier article in India-West (see here), among the issues on Patel's platform include climate, innovation, education, healthcare, immigration and legalizing marijuana.
"Overall, we hope our values system and past leadership show we're fit to make responsible decisions to benefit everyone, especially marginalized communities," Patel said.
