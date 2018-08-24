A funeral home in Long Island, New York, gave the ashes of a person to the wrong family, a lawsuit said, according to a New York Post report.
The Indian American family took the ashes provided by the Lake Ronkonkoma Moloney Funeral Home and traveled thousands of miles to India to scatter the ashes.
The funeral home made an error when attempting to give the ashes of Sarup Sharma to his adult children, Susan and Sunil, but provided the remains of a different man with the same last name, the report said, citing the suit filed by the surviving family members.
The siblings had planned to scatter their father’s ashes along with their mother’s — who had died seven months later, in September 2017 — in a traditional Hindu ceremony on the Ganga River in India, according to the lawsuit filed in Nassau County Supreme Court on Aug. 13, the Post reported.
But the funeral home told Sharma’s kids in November that it had made a mistake by sending their father’s remains to the family of Shashi Sharma, who was no relation, according to the lawsuit, it added.
By then, Shashi’s family, thinking they had his remains, had already disposed of what were Sarup’s ashes in a ceremony, although they had scattered them in the Ganga, which is a common Hindu practice, the publication said.
The lawsuit added that the kids said the mix-up was “reckless and negligent” and caused them mental anguish.
Additionally, the suit says the incident deprived the siblings of “solace and comfort” and “the right to dispose of their father’s remains as they choose.”
The funeral home apologized and is reviewing protocol to make sure the mix-up doesn’t happen again, according to spokeswoman Katherine Heaviside, the report said.
Shashi Sharma’s family made a second trip to India to scatter the true remains of their relative, according to a source. The funeral home offered to pay for it, Heaviside said.
