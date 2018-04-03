A New York deli owner, who has lived in the U.S. since 2001, has been jailed by Immigration and Customs Enforcement for over two months and faces immediate deportation, despite being married to a U.S. citizen.
Indian American businessman Bhavesh ‘Bobby’ Bhatt, and his wife Jeanne Edwards have been married since 2016, and jointly own the Glasco Deli. The couple became parents six months ago when Edwards gave birth to a baby boy; they also own a home in the small rural town of Saugarties, near Catskills Park in upstate New York.
In May 2017, Edwards filed an I-130 application for change in status, which would have allowed Bhatt, who is undocumented, to remain in the U.S. as a legal permanent resident and eventually apply for citizenship.
In a petition posted to change.org, Edwards said that the I-130 – the petition for an alien relative – is still pending. Normal processing time for I-130 applications is five to 12 months for immediate family relatives, according to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.
Edwards noted on the change.org petition that she has also filed a motion to reopen his deportation case and requested a stay of removal until his deportation case is resolved. “The stay has been denied and it appears ICE could remove him any minute,” said Edwards.
A search on the online ICE detainee locator revealed no information as to where Bhatt is currently being held. He was taken into custody on Jan. 31, as he went to the ICE office in New York City for his annual interview.
Bhatt’s detainment has upended the family, said Edwards in her change.org petition, which had gathered more than 400 signatures two days after it went online.
“Our son, four months at time of detainment, is being monitored for a condition known as hydrocephalus that may result in him needing a shunt placed into his head,” said Edwards plaintively. “In order to keep things afloat while Bhavesh is detained, I am taking time off from my job, paying and scrambling for childcare while trying to keep our business open,” she said.
“I live not knowing if he is safe. I am writing this letter with the hope to delay his deportation until we can continue in the process of getting Bhavesh legal status.”
“Bhavesh is a involved proud father and Ulster County community member. For the past 15 years Bhavesh has had a valid worker permit, driver’s license, social security number, and paid taxes. I am overwhelmed at the thought of losing our business, home, and facing our son’s pending health issues alone,” said Edwards, who is 28.
“Due to the Trump administration’s changes to immigration policies, my husband is now being treated as a criminal months before we would be able to fix his status,” she added.
Previously, a memo issued by former ICE director John Morton prioritized deportation cases, seeking removal proceedings largely only for criminals. The Morton memo allowed agents to consider an undocumented person’s lack of criminal history, his family – especially U.S. citizen children – his ties to the community, and other factors.
Bhatt – who crossed the border from Mexico to enter the U.S in 2001 – was given a final order of deportation in 2004, but managed to remain largely because of prosecutorial discretion, which required him to check in with ICE officials on a regular basis.
But acting ICE director Thomas Homan – the Trump administration’s nominee to lead the agency – has put all undocumented immigrants on alert. "If you choose to enter this country illegally, which is a crime, you should be concerned. You violated a law in this country, and I’ll tell you, you can’t have it both ways," Homan said. "You can’t be part of this country and not respect its laws,” Homan testified before Congress last June.
