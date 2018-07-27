BUENA PARK, Calif. – The Jain Center of Southern California and Anekant Community Center honored nine prominent members of the Indian American Gujarati community of Greater Los Angeles at the Jain Center auditorium here July 22, in a program called “Heritage Seminar #10: Nine Jewels of Gujarat.” These individuals, who are from various walks of life, were honored with lifetime achievement awards for their dedicated and selfless service in giving back to the community through their various philanthropic services and their involvement in propagating Indian culture, heritage and spirituality.
‘Heritage Seminars’ is a program spearheaded by the Jain Center and Anekant Community Center to facilitate growth, self-reliance and progress of the Indian American community and ease the pain, problems and suffering of the less fortunate. These seminars cover a gamut of topics such as health, fitness, finance, religion and culture, thereby fostering knowledge and understanding and creating awareness within the community.
On July 22, the stage was decorated with colorful, mirror-studded handicrafts of Gujarat and colorful umbrellas were placed strategically at the edges of the stage. Chaya Mehta read the Navkar Mantra and Jaswant Modi, a philanthropist, welcomed the audience who had filled the auditorium to near capacity. Ila Mehta read the mission statement and students of Guru Deepali Vora presented a beautiful prayer dance.
Gunvant Mehta and Jayesh Shah, who served as moderators, recognized the multiple organizations that supported this event as well as the organization committee. Present in the audience were Buena Park Mayor Art Brown, Artesia city councilman Ali Sajjad Taj, and Naresh Solanki, mayor pro-term of Cerritos.
After a brief prayer, the nine recipients along with their spouses were seated in a semi-circle on the stage and the award ceremony began. Each awardee was given a traditional honor with a plaque, medal, a shawl and coconut.
The nine awardees were:
*Manibhai Mehta, who, at the age of 82, is still practicing at the Anaheim Memorial hospital and served as a consultant for UCI and VA Medical Center in Long Beach. Throughout his career he has participated in many medical camps and fundraising events for natural disasters all over the world. In his brief speech, he encouraged the Indian American youth in the audience to involve themselves in helping the community, encourage family values, and be humble without any ego.
*Pravinbhai Mehta, introduced as Bapuji, was born in Vadodara and started his career working to build banks, markets and residential societies. Here in the U.S., he is president of the Indo-American Senior Association, providing guidance to seniors regarding federal and state benefits. His son Shailesh Mehta spoke on his behalf as his father was indisposed, thanking the group for the honor.
*Ukabhai Solanki, president and CEO of Big Saver Foods, Inc., is an electrical engineer by profession. His philanthropic contributions include many educational causes in India and the U.S. as well as serving the uninsured by holding mega medical camps.
*Ramjibhai Patel, though holding a degree in mathematics, entered the hospitality industry and owns three several motels in Southern California. He is well known for providing moral and financial support to families in times of crisis; to date he has attended 750 funerals offering monetary and moral assistance.
*Bhiku Patel, founder and chairman of Tarsadia Hotels and the Tarsadia Foundation. Tarsadia Hotels is a conglomerate invested in a variety of hospitality ventures, investments, hotel development and pharmaceuticals. The Tarsadia Foundation works in the fields of education, health and economic development in underserved communities. In his speech he said he is positive that the younger generation will move past caste, language and regional divisions and make great strides in giving back to the community.
*Bhupendra Shivji Soneji, a civil engineer by profession, founded a non-profit organization called Sarathi Youga in 1998 which has benefitted thousands of people from its offerings of yoga classes, seminars and retreats.
*Navin Doshi, an aerospace engineer, author and philanthropist, is a founding member along with wife Pratima of the Sardar Patel awards and Doshi Chair of Indian history at UCLA. They also administer a $10,000 bridge builder award to honor eminent personalities who work towards world peace and harmony. In her acceptance speech, his wife touched on deeper philosophical topics and the importance of pluralism, respecting all faiths that lead to the same absolute truth.
*Anand Rao Lingayat, a playwright and author of short stories and novels, has been writing stories that are based on the life and experiences of the Indian diaspora in the U.S., touching the hearts of many readers. Imploring the audience not to be selfish, he said that all of us have something to give and we can give in three ways, physically, mentally/spiritually and monetarily, and to have empathy for the downtrodden.
*Arvind Joshi, chairman (West Zone) for the Federation of Gujarathi Samaj of North America, is the founder of the Academy of Indian Culture in Los Angeles, which has trained 1000-plus students in art, music, drama and Indian spiritual heritage. Speaking in Gujarati, he accepted his award humbly by saying that Indian heritage and culture strengthens and sustains the communities and society at large.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.