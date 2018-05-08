The University of Chicago-affiliated Marine Biological Laboratory April 23 announced that Nipam Patel, an Indian American leading scholar of modern evolutionary and developmental biology, has been appointed its new director as well as a university faculty member.
Patel is currently the William V. Power endowed chair in biology at U.C. Berkeley where he is professor and co-chair of the Department of Molecular and Cell Biology and professor in the Department of Integrative Biology.
He will assume his role at the Woods Hole, Mass.-based Marine Biological Lab, an international center for investigation in the biological and ecological sciences founded in 1888, Sept. 4.
The laboratory convenes scientists from institutions around the world to collaborate in its resident and visiting research centers and to teach in its education division. UChicago and the MBL formed an affiliation in 2013.
Patel has taught the lab’s embryology course for the past 17 years, serving as co-director from 2007 to 2011. He also served as a University of Chicago Department of Organismal Biology and Anatomy professor from 1995 to 2003, according to his bio.
“It is an incredible honor to have the opportunity to lead the MBL, an institution that has had a remarkable influence on my own career through the teaching and research opportunities it has provided me over almost 20 years,” Patel said in a statement.
“I am excited to build upon the MBL’s extraordinary history to elevate it to even greater prominence, and to partner with the University of Chicago in this endeavor. I look forward to working with all the dedicated MBL scientists and staff, as well as all those who come to visit and share in the magic of the MBL,” he said.
The Indian American academic studies the evolutionary changes that have brought about the diversity of life seen today, a news release said.
Over the course of his career, he has established a marine crustacean named Parhyale hawaiensis as a genetic model for understanding how diverse body plans develop and evolve, it said.
Patel’s significant scientific contributions complement a core focus of the MBL: discoveries emerging from the study of novel marine organisms, including research in comparative evolution and genomics, regenerative biology, neuroscience and sensory biology, the university added.
Patel, who grew up in El Paso, Texas, received a bachelor’s degree in biology from Princeton University and a doctorate in biological sciences from Stanford University.
He joined U.C. Berkeley in 2003, where he has held the Schubert Endowed Chair, and serves as faculty curator at the Essig Museum of Entomology.
Patel has served as an investigator of the Howard Hughes Medical Institute and an adjunct professor at the National Institute of Genetics in Shizuoka, Japan. He began his career as a staff associate in the Department of Embryology at the Carnegie Institution in Baltimore, Md., his bio added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.