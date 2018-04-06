Martin Luther King, Jr., the most prominent civil rights activist in U.S. history, was inspired by his trip to India in 1959, and the ideals of non-violence.
King was assassinated on April 4, 1968 – 50 years ago – by James Earl Ray in Memphis, Tennessee. He was 37 at the time of his death.
On Feb. 3, 1959, King and his wife Coretta Scott King made a five-week trip to India, meeting with prominent Indian civil rights activists, including Vinobha Bhave, whom he joined on a march, and Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.Upon his arrival at New Delhi’s Palam Airport, King told a group of reporters: “To other countries I may go as a tourist, but to India I come as a pilgrim,” according to his archives, which have been digitalized by Stanford University.
King had long been inspired by Mahatma Gandhi’s ideals of nonviolent resistance as a means to combat colonialism. Upon his return from India, King compared the discrimination of India’s untouchables with America’s race problems, noting that India’s leaders publicly endorsed integration laws. “This has not been done so largely in America,” King wrote.
“Today no leader in India would dare to make a public endorsement of untouchability. But in America, every day some leader endorses racial segregation,” he wrote.
King’s trip to India had a profound influence on his understanding of nonviolent resistance and his commitment to America’s struggle for civil rights. In a radio address made during his final evening in India, he reflected: “Since being in India, I am more convinced than ever before that the method of nonviolent resistance is the most potent weapon available to oppressed people in their struggle for justice and human dignity.”
“In a real sense, Mahatma Gandhi embodied in his life certain universal principles that are inherent in the moral structure of the universe, and these principles are as inescapable as the law of gravitation,” wrote the great leader.
“The civil-rights movement in the United States was inextricable from this wider international context. When Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his iconic ‘I Have a Dream’ speech in Washington, he was flanked by men wearing the distinctive boat-shaped ‘Gandhi caps,’ popularized both by activists of the Indian National Congress (Gandhi’s party) and by freedom fighters in Ghana during their respective struggles against the British,” wrote Kanishk Tharoor in an article for The Atlantic magazine.
During his visit to India, King discussed his views of nonviolence with various heads of state, including Nehru and India’s Vice President Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, as recorded by his archives. He was surprised that Indians knew and were inspired by the black civil rights movement in the U.S. “We were looked upon as brothers with the color of our skins as something of an asset,” King recalled. “But the strongest bond of fraternity was the common cause of minority and colonial peoples in America, Africa and Asia struggling to throw off racialism and imperialism.”
King’s archives can be accessed online at: https://kinginstitute.stanford.edu.
