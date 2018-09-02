North Texas Food Bank announced that its Indian American Council, with the Aug. 19 conclusion of the Hunger Mitao Week, has raised enough food and funds to provide more than 2 million meals for hungry children, seniors and families throughout North Texas.
Since its inception in September 2017, the NTFB-IAC has created an amazing momentum within the Indian American community, raising awareness about the issue of hunger in North Texas, the organization said in an Aug. 27 news release.
They have inspired hundreds of people to do hands-on volunteering at NTFB, host countless food drives, all the while raising critical funds for the food bank, it said.
The co-founders of the NTFB-IAC, Raj and Aradhana Asava, were moved by the community support as the NTFB-IAC crossed the 2 million meal mark on India’s Independence Day, Aug. 15.
“When NTFB-IAC was formed, our goal was to raise 1 million meals within the first year and we thought that was a stretch goal,” Raj Asava said in a statement. “It is amazing that we were able to more than double our goal in less than one year. The power of the community is awesome. It’s like waking up a sleeping giant. As other communities follow this lead, hunger in North Texas could soon be a thing of the past.”
Working with trade associations, regional organizations, faith-based groups, businesses and individuals, the IAC has been able to spread hunger awareness across the Indian American community in North Texas, according to the release.
The Hunger Mitao radio show, social media communication, and coverage by the mainstream media has further enabled them to spread their reach. At the Food Bank, the Indian American community is increasingly being recognized as a leading community in the fight against hunger, the release added.
“Our slogan, ‘Hunger Mitao’ which means ‘Wipe-out Hunger,’ is so appropriate,” IAC Steering Committee member Varsha Shah said. “We met each of our 1 million meal milestones with passion and zest, through teamwork and amazing leadership. The next phase for NTFB-IAC will be building on this momentum, as we engage our next generation in the fight against hunger.”
Food bank president and chief executive Trisha Cunningham praised the IAC for setting and meeting its goals.
“When the NTFB-IAC announced the Million Meal March, we knew it was an ambitious goal,” said Cunningham in a statement. “But in just six months, they met their 1 million meal goal and have already surpassed a second million. We are on the path to closing the hunger gap in North Texas because of the support of the Indian American community.”
This summer, hundreds of Indian American community members volunteered thousands of hours at the North Texas Food Bank’s prior Southern Distribution Center. The grand opening of the Northern Distribution Center, the Perot Family Campus, set for Sept. 16, will enable the NTFB-IAC to significantly increase c
