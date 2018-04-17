Ohio congressional candidate and current Hamilton County Clerk of Courts Aftab Pureval has announced his addition to the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee’s Red to Blue list.
Pureval, who is running for Congress in the state’s First District, challenging veteran Republican incumbent Steve Chabot, made the announcement March 22.
The DCCC, which targets highly competitive campaigns, chose 33 races nationwide to prioritize this election cycle. Pureval is the only candidate in Ohio to be added to the committee’s list, according to a newsrecord.org report.
With the addition to the list, the committee will provide resources for Pureval, including fundraising support and assistance in recruiting staff and volunteers for his campaign, it said.
Following his candidacy announcement in January (see India-West article here), Pureval captured the committee’s attention after mobilizing a sizable grassroots fundraising effort, the report noted, citing a news release.
The DCCC added him to their list of “Candidates Leading the Charge” in February, recognizing his former work as an antitrust litigator for the international law firm White & Case LLP, the news release noted.
Pureval, 35-year-old son of an India-born father and Tibet-born mother, made a name for himself in 2016 when he pulled off a surprising upset in Hamilton County, winning the county's clerk of courts seat.
The Indian American officially announced his plan to run for Congress Jan. 31 at Avondale, the Ohio-based urban agriculture nonprofit Gabriel’s Place.
The incumbent Chabot, 65, has served as the 1st Congressional District representative for 20 years. He was first elected in 1994 and was unseated in 2008 but won the seat back in 2010 thanks to redistricting which put GOP-leaning Warren County into the 1st District.
Pureval said at his campaign launching announcement that he intends to paint Chabot as a rubber stamp for President Donald Trump, according to a WVXU.org report.
The Ohio-born Pureval earned his bachelor's degree in political science from Ohio State University. During his time at OSU, he served as student body president. Later, Pureval earned his law degree from the University of Cincinnati College of Law.
Pureval served as an associate at White & Case after graduating from UC from 2008 through 2012, and then as a special assistant U.S. attorney at the U.S. Attorney's Office in Cincinnati for a year before spending about three years with Procter & Gamble, until he took over as the Hamilton County clerk of courts.
The Democratic primary is scheduled for May 8. Should Pureval emerge as the winner, he will have a chance to challenge the incumbent.
