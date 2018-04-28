The Om Parikh Memorial Fund's Om Memorial 5K Run and 1 Mile Walk is scheduled for May 20.
The event, to be held at Thompson Park in Monroe Township, N.J., will help raise funds for early detection and prevention of childhood cancer.
The walk and run event was created in memory of Om Parikh, an Indian American eighth grader who "taught us how to stay positive, be strong and keep smiling in the face of unthinkable adversity," the event page said.
Om, 10, came home from school with a headache every day for a week which heightened over the weekend, leading his parents, Ketul and Krupa, to have medical personnel check him out, the fund said in a bio of the boy.
A CT scan and MRI revealed that Om had oligodendroglioma, a rare brain tumor, the bio said.
Doctors at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia worked to develop a customized treatment plan for Om that would combine chemotherapy and proton radiation therapy, it said.
Once Om’s radiation therapy and chemotherapy were completed, an MRI showed that his tumor appeared to be gone.
The family celebrated the positive news by taking Om’s Make-a-Wish trip to visit his grandfather’s home in India during which they visited a shrine high up in the Himalayas.
But just months after the trip, the tumor returned to Om’s brain. The father said that Om was determined to beat the cancer again to become a two-time cancer survivor, the bio noted.
Though treatment led to an MRI revealing the tumor was shrinking, the family received a call from doctors at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, on Om’s first day of eighth grade, telling them the tumor in fact grew back and they would need to come up with an alternative plan to battle the disease, the bio said.
Doctors placed Om on an immunotherapy drug and scheduled a biopsy. Immediately following the surgery, Om was still the same strong and happy boy, even when he had 23 staples in his head, the fund continued.
The young boy was released from the hospital earlier than expected because he was doing so well and he was so determined to go home, it added.
But problems with his vision and balance surfaced just weeks after his release, and Om eventually became unable to speak and stay awake, the fund noted.
In November, doctors told his family that there was no hope left, but Om kept fighting and his courage never wavered, it said.
The 13-year-old passed away Feb. 7, but the fund said that his impact on so many lives is proof that he is still a winner in the fight against cancer.
