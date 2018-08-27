The Open Society Foundations Aug. 15 announced it has appointed Indian American women’s rights advocate Kavita N. Ramdas as the director of the Women’s Rights Program.
Ramdas is a globally recognized advocate for gender equity and justice, speaking often on the role civil society and philanthropy play in raising the visibility and voice of women and girls, the foundations said in a news release.
“I am excited to join with the new leadership at the Open Society Foundations and the board and staff of the Women’s Rights Program to take this work to the next level,” said Ramdas. “Open and democratic societies are simply unachievable when half the population is structurally excluded from full and equal participation in most nations across the world. I see the current global crisis of increased intolerance, illiberalism, and authoritarianism as deeply linked to patriarchy and misogyny; and I believe that fighting for a more democratic future will inherently require us to fight for a more feminist future.”
Ramdas begins her new role with a deep, global knowledge of women’s rights philanthropy, having served as president and CEO of one of the world's leading foundations for gender equality, Global Fund for Women, from 1996 to 2010.
She currently serves as the strategy adviser at MADRE, a global women’s rights organization that works to support women on the frontlines of war and disaster. She founded and leads KNR Sisters, a consulting venture for social justice movements and philanthropy.
Ramdas previously served as a strategic adviser to Ford Foundation president Darren Walker, directed Ford’s India office, oversaw Ford’s Sri Lanka and Nepal offices, and had a tenure at the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, working on antipoverty programs.
Ramdas also brings to Open Society Foundations an extensive expertise in working with boards, including at the Rockefeller Brothers Fund and Women’s Link Worldwide.
“The work of our Women’s Rights Program is more important than ever, especially in the face of an unprecedented wave of antiwomen, antichoice attacks by nationalist and populist governments,” said Patrick Gaspard, president of the Open Society Foundations.
“We are thrilled to have a visionary leader like Kavita N. Ramdas join our team during this catalytic moment, when women are advancing alternatives toward more open societies,” Gaspard added. “I am confident she will bring an inexhaustible energy and conviction to a program that has already had success expanding health, economic inclusion, and building transformative movements around the world.”
Ramdas obtained a master’s degree in public affairs, with a focus on international development, from Princeton University’s Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs. She also has a B.A. in politics and international relations from Mount Holyoke College. While at Stanford University, she started the Program on Social Entrepreneurship at the Center for Democracy, Development and Rule of Law in the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Affairs.
Ramdas will assume her new role Sept. 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.