“Our Indian Culture” March 9 hosted a Pretty in Pink-Women Empowerment Gala on International Women’s Day, using the forum as a way to honor women leaders throughout Southern California’s Orange County.
Specifically, OIC honored women who are engaged in efforts to raise social awareness and are instrumental in inculcating a culture of active engagement in the community, it said.
Also during the event, the OIC felicitated CRY Orange County for their current social work projects. The proceeds from this event were donated to CRY Orange County which is engaged tirelessly to protect the rights of underprivileged children to further the efforts towards child development, according to an OIC news release.
OIC’s Indian American founder and director Akshita Khurana received a special recognition from U.S. Rep. Mimi Walters and the California state Assembly for her efforts to promote Indian culture throughout Orange County and empower women to become successful leaders and entrepreneurs.
Women Achievers Awards were presented to several women leaders in various fields. Recipients included Farrah Khan for the Community Leader award, Mansi Mehra with the Entertainer of the Year award, Shreya Malhotra with the Young Achiever award, Wipha received the Media and Photography award, Kourtney McGowan received the Diversity award, and Aarti Kaushal for Child Development Advocacy.
The event featured cultural entertainment including Bollywood dances and mellifluous live singing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.