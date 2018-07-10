Indian Americans Faisal Hossain and Abhishek Roy were among 18 individuals named to the National Academy of Science, Engineering and Medicine’s “New Voices in Sciences, Engineering and Medicine,” the academy announced June 29.
The New Voices initiative was established to identify outstanding early-career science, engineering, and medicine leaders, it said.
They will engage in communicating the evidence base for addressing national and global challenges to provide new perspectives on issues of importance to the community represented by the National Academies, and to help identify ways to expand the diversity of expertise that is brought to all of the academies' convening and advisory activities, the academy added.
Hossain, who earned his bachelor’s from the Indian Institute of Technology in Varanasi, his master’s from the National University of Singapore, and doctorate from the University of Connecticut, is a professor at the University of Washington.
His research interests are hydrologic remote sensing, sustainable water resources engineering, transboundary water resources management and engineering education, according to his university bio.
He is the recipient of awards such as NASA New Investigator Award (2008), American Society of Engineering Education Outstanding Research Award (2009), U.S. Fulbright Faculty Award (2012), Graduate of the Last Decade award from the University of Connecticut (2012), American Geophysical Union Charles Falkenberg Award (2012), American Meteorological Society Editor's Award (2015) and ASCE Walter Huber Award (2015).
His capacity building and education initiatives involving satellite remote sensing has resulted in several independently-owned satellite management system for governments of several Asian nations for improved water, food and energy security.
He was most recently the chair for ASCE Task Committee on "Water Infrastructure, Weather and Climate." He initiated the first Student Film Contest for engineering majors at University of Washington in 2017 that is now planned as the nation's first and bi-annual student film festival. His most recent films that have been screened at film circuits, such as "Bay of Hope" (2015) and “Cotton Fields from the Ivory Tower” (2017), give him hope for a full-time film-making career one day, his bio added.
He is currently working on his 6th big-budget production due for launch after 2019.
Roy, a principal research scientist at The Dow Chemical Company, is a past recipient of the prestigious Gordon E. Moore Medal. He has coauthored more than 100 scientific articles and presentations and is an inventor of 24 granted U.S. patents, his bio said.
Roy earned his Ph.D. from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, and bachelor’s degrees from the University of Calcutta.
His notable awards include the Edison award, Dow’s presidential Sustainability Innovator award, Influential Researcher IE&C, and outstanding recent graduate alumnus from Virginia Tech.
He participated in Dow's Leadership In Action program for rehabilitation of Creeks in Cebu, Philippines, it added.
“I’m excited and humbled by this opportunity to work with this incredibly talented group of young leaders over the next two years and to share our ideas and perspectives on addressing national and global challenges,” said Roy in a statement.
According to Dow Chemical, in the last few years, Roy and his team developed several generations of membrane chemistry resulting in more than 10 new reverse osmosis products.
These discoveries enabled reduction in energy consumption of brackish water RO by 30 percent while at the same time improving the quality of water by 40 percent. The technologies are also addressing the scarcity of fresh drinking water in the residential market segments in India and China, it said.
With support from the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation, the initial group of 18 SEM early-career leaders will gather over a two-year period with a senior advisory committee to discuss key emerging challenges in science, engineering, and medicine, engage nationally with a wider group of young leaders from diverse groups, and attend international events on science policy, according to the academy.
