The Asian American Coalition for Education, in collaboration with the Asian American Legal Foundation, July 30 represented 156 Asian American organizations in filing an Amicus Brief with the U.S. District Court in Boston, Mass., to oppose what it calls Harvard University’s discriminatory admissions practices.
The brief served as a way to support the plaintiff Students for Fair Admissions in its lawsuit against Harvard University (see India-West article here).
"Harvard’s admissions model is a modern-day social injustice done to Asian American communities. It has created overwhelming study burdens, high rates of depression and even suicides among Asian American children,” coalition president Yukong Zhao said in a statement. “It also undermines American meritocracy – an indispensable foundation for our nation – by unfairly rejecting many top-performing Asian American students. Their talents could have been fully developed to lead grand projects, solve America's major challenges, and explore technological and economic frontiers.
“The very fact that more than 150 Asian American organizations co-signed our amicus brief sends a strong message to Harvard and other likeminded colleges: Asian American communities are united behind our children's constitutional rights,” Zhao added. “Your discriminatory admissions practices need to stop."
The joint action presents Asian American communities’ compelling demands for equal protection of the laws and for the end to Harvard’s unlawful discrimination, the coalition said in a statement.
“Through reviewing more than 160,000 admission records and interviewing witnesses, SFFA has uncovered irrefutable evidence of Harvard’s egregious discrimination against Asian American applicants, in the forms of de facto racial quotas, racial stereotypes, and higher standards, all of which have been banned by a succession of U.S. Supreme Court rulings,” the release said.
Asian American communities (which include the Indian American community) are especially outraged by Harvard’s secretive practices of assigning uniformly low personal ratings to Asian American applicants across academic deciles. In the past, Asian Americans were singled out as faceless and inferior members of a “yellow horde” lacking the values and human attributes of other Americans, the release went on.
“Today, Harvard’s admissions officers use similar approaches to fatally lower their chances of admission. Such discrimination also bears an eerie historical parallel to the institutional anti-Semitism adopted by Harvard, Yale and Princeton during the first half of the 20th century to maintain a Jewish quota,” it said.
Harvard’s consistent low “personal” ratings of Asian American children are baseless and insulting, the release said. Asian Americans’ outstanding social and economic achievements have long been recognized in the American society and we were applauded by Pew Research Center in 2012 as the “highest-income and best-educated racial group,” the coalition said.
“In our 2015 complaint against Harvard, AACE has provided ample data and facts detailing many Asian Americans’ inspiring accomplishments in entrepreneurship, technology innovations, arts, and sciences. Nonetheless, illegal racial quotas and the stigma of undesirable personalities force many Asian American children to conceal their proud cultural heritage and ethnic identities when applying to America’s selective colleges. As such, a deplorable example of social injustice is taking place in contemporary America,” it noted in the release.
Harvard’s admissions model, which is widely adopted by many selective U.S. colleges, also undermines meritocracy and America’s national interests, it added.
Students for Fair Admissions, based in Arlington, Va., asserted in a brief filed in federal court in Boston that it has legitimate standing as a plaintiff and that Harvard is seeking to divert attention from the core issue in the lawsuit — the group’s allegation that the elite university intentionally discriminates against Asian Americans, tilting admissions in favor of other applicants, according to a Washington Post report.
“Even if Harvard somehow survives to a trial, it faces a steep uphill battle,” SFFA said, according to the Post.
Foes of affirmative action want the Supreme Court to revisit the issue after a justice is seated to replace the retiring Justice Anthony M. Kennedy. But higher-education leaders are hoping to preserve the status quo, the publication noted.
According to the Post report, Harvard is one of the most selective schools in the country, with an admission rate below 5 percent.
For the class entering this fall, it admitted 1,962 out of 42,749 applicants. Of those admitted, nearly 23 percent were Asian American and nearly 16 percent African American. Roughly 12 percent were Latino, and a little more than 2 percent were Native American or Native Hawaiian, the report said.
Those figures include students who identified with more than one race or ethnicity. The rest of the admitted Class of 2022 were white students from the United States and international students from dozens of countries, it said.
