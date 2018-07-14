Over 10,000 Indian American children and youths, between the ages of 8 to 22, attended BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha’s North American Youth Convention, held July 1-10 at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Atlanta, Georgia. They were split into three groups and participated in three-day programs.
The 10-day event’s theme was built around ‘Moksha’ as life’s greatest pursuit that generates unwavering happiness to be experienced here and now.
This broad theme led to a conversation around ‘Moksha Now,’ and the delegates learned that the means to achieve Moksha could also allow them to enjoy the world, especially when every task and activity undertaken focuses on keeping God and the Guru in mind, stated a press release. The comprehensive concept of Moksha was taught by explaining the efforts and context of Dharma (roles and responsibilities), Artha (worldly pursuits), and Kaam (desires).
The concept of Moksha can seem irrelevant to youths, given the notion of invincibility associated with being young. However, the idea, added the press release, was presented throughout the convention in a practical and contemporary manner wherein the programming focused on the importance of “purpose, sincere effort, perseverance, prayer and introspection as core components of character.”
Speeches and presentations were given by senior swamis from India, including Sadguru Pujya Ishwarcharandas Swami and Pujya Anandswarupdas Swami, as well as many others from across North America.
The convention taught children and youth that making good choices lies in a balance between confidence and humility. Attendees took home a message of how to be less concerned about what others think of them, and more concerned about what they think of themselves.
The convention was organized by BAPS and inspired by His Holiness Pramukh Swami Maharaj and His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj.
