Indian American Sacramento Kings owner Vivek Ranadivé features in an NBC special, “Bay Area Revelations: Asian American Pioneers,” which profiles how the people of Asia profoundly shaped the modern Bay Area.
The one-hour prime time special that tells the untold stories of the people, places and moments that have shaped the Bay Area into the unique region it is today, first premiered April 15. An encore presentation was broadcast April 21.
This Emmy Award-winning documentary series will not only share Ranadivé’s – who is the first Indian American to own an NBA team – story but several stories of some of the Asian American pioneers and how they’re giving back to their communities.
The people of Asia have been “excluded, imprisoned and vilified,” states NBC, adding that, yet, they fought for their right to stay and work here. “And, because of that, Asian Americans have made a big impact in Bay Area politics, arts, philanthropy and, of course, cuisine,” it notes.
Ranadivé’s entrepreneurial beginnings were with Teknekron Software Solutions, which he founded. The company provided the engine to digitize trading on Wall Street. He also founded TIBCO, which created technology that helps communication between entities, manufacturers, governments and organizations across the world.
He has authored three New York Times best-sellers and writes his view of a values-driven world grounded in research and technology.
Other interviewees include Congressman Mike Honda, a survivor of internment camps; the Filipino entrepreneur who made personal computers possible; and the family who opened up the very first Vietnamese restaurant in San Francisco.
